For most of Love Island USA Season 7, it seemed like a real love connection was brewing between Nic Vansteenberghe and Cierra Ortega. After scraping by the challenges of Casa Amor, they were one of the strongest couples in the villa and the first couple to become exclusive this season. However, their connection was abruptly cut off when Cierra was kicked off the show in Episode 30 after social media posts of her using an anti-Asian slur resurfaced.

Following Cierra’s exit, things heated up between Nic and Olandria Carthen, one of his and Cierra’s BFFs in the villa. Throughout the remainder of their time on the show, they focused on growing their connection into something more romantic. And since leaving the show, they’ve continued to see each other.

So where does that leave Nic and Cierra? They have not spoken directly since she left the show, but they haven’t exactly been keeping quiet, either. Since she got back online, Cierra has been sharing her feelings about Nic and Olandria’s connection on social media. Nic has stayed pretty silent about the whole situation, but on Aug. 19, he shared his thoughts on Cierra’s shady posts — and he is not happy.

Here’s a full rundown of everything these exes have said about each other post-villa.

At first, Cierra supported Nicolandria

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

After leaving the villa, Cierra initially seemed to be happy for Nic and Olandria. On July 10, she liked a post on Nic’s Instagram account about the budding romance. The caption read, “and so it was written in the stars 💘😍✨ voting open now — #nicolandria.”

Two days later, she seemed to double down on her support. On July 12, she posted about the new couple. “for the #nicolandria nation...they are two people I care deeply for and absolutely adore,” Cierra wrote on Instagram. “I've always wanted nothing but happiness for each of them in this experience. that has never & will never change ❤️‍🩹.”

Cierra later shaded Nic post-villa

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

After the show wrapped, Cierra’s attitude changed. In a July 20 TikTok and Instagram post, Cierra wrote that she was “happier” now after “surviving the villain edit on reality TV.” She also referred to Nic as “the guy who never actually liked me and wanted my friend the entire time.”

Cierra revealed she never heard from Nic or Olandria

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Cierra shared a tell-all on TikTok on July 27, and she gave an update where she stood with Nic and Olandria. According to Cierra, she felt blindsided by the romance — especially after Nic “downplayed” his Soul Ties kiss with Olandria. “At this point, these are two people that I trust and that I care for. God forbid, I believe them,” she said.

Even when she was kicked off, she felt good about her and Nic’s status. “I come out thinking Nic and I are in this amazing place. We’re closed off and we have these strong feelings for each other,” she said.

So it surprised her when Nic and Olandria’s platonic relationship turned romantic. “It f*cking hurts, but I think two things can exist at once. I can be sad for myself that I’m mourning this relationship and all of these things that I thought were gonna happen between us, and I can also be happy for two people that I care about,” she added.

After the show wrapped, Cierra never heard from Nic or Olandria. “But as days went on and I didn’t hear from either of them, the more hurt I became,” she said. “It just kind of felt like I never existed — like the friendship that Olandria and I shared never existed and the relationship that Nic and I shared never existed — that sh*t hurts.”

Cierra blocked Nic’s family

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Nic’s family were firmly rooting for Nicolandria (even when Cierra was in the villa), so it’s no surprise that they continued to support the duo after the show ended. It was a point Cierra touched on in her tell-all, but Nic’s family never saw that video.

On July 28, Nic’s younger sister Ella revealed that she had been blocked by Cierra. “Guys, I see your comments saying something has to be handled, and I have no idea what you’re talking about because I’ve been blocked,” she said in a TikTok, only a day after Cierra shared her TikTok Q&A.

Nic addressed the situation on Keke Palmer’s podcast

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

On Aug. 19, Nic appeared on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast and broke his silence on Cierra’s social media shade. According to him, they still have not spoken and her posts made him “uncomfortable.”

Nic explained that he was “taking [his] time to process things” after leaving the villa. His life was hectic with “paparazzi following [him] everywhere” and “meetings from morning to night” — plus, he had a “new relationship to focus on.”

That said, Cierra’s social media caught him off guard — specifically, the video where she called him “the guy who never actually liked me and wanted my friend the entire time.” He explained, “That video was so off putting for me, especially [considering] the way I spoke so positively about her and our relationships before that. I never once bashed her. I never once told her that I wasn’t interested in her.”

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“I said we were exclusive — that’s a big thing for me — and that I cared about her,” Nic said. (Previously, he told Chicks in the Office that he also “strongly considered” leaving Love Island with her.) “Through her leaving the villa and then exploring Olandria, which is what Love Island’s about, I found this great, amazing connection with Olandria. And then she’s bashing me for that,” he added.

But it doesn’t sound like he took her posts to heart. “I’m gonna take that on the chin. That’s fine if you feel that way, but I’m gonna keep moving on,” he said. “I’m happy where I’m at, and I don’t need to indulge in the online negativity.”

Cierra did not attend the Season 7 reunion, so it does not seem like they will have any further conversations about how everything went down.