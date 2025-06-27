Casa Amor always shakes up the dynamics on Love Island USA, but it may have done its job too well with Season 7. The fan-favorite twist comes to an end with Episode 22, airing on June 27 at 9 p.m. ET, and an exclusive first look at the game-changing reunion teases the emotional realization one islander in particular is about to have. As Cierra puts it in the clip, “everything’s going to be different after tonight.” She doesn’t even realize how right she is.

Understandably, Cierra has the most extreme reaction in the first look at the new episode. While she was away at Casa Amor, her closest connection Nic went through a rollercoaster of emotions, unbeknownst to her. He was eliminated, then saved, and returned to the villa coupled up with Olandria — whom he wasted no time in sharing a steamy makeout with.

The sneak peek shows Cierra warning her Casa Amor partner Elan that she has “something really strong” with Nic. Flash-forward to Cierra’s return to the villa, and we see her in tears. Clearly, she’s about to learn some difficult truths about what’s been going down these last few days.

Cierra isn’t the only islander whose love life is in turmoil as Casa Amor comes to an end. Both Ace and Chelley are struggling over how torn they feel between their matches. Ace even drops the L-bomb when talking about his new partner, Coco: “I miss Chelley, but I love Coco.”

Chelley may have even more competition, as the clip teases Huda putting some moves on her Casa partner Chris after their wild makeout during the kiss-off challenge.

And of course, Taylor is still caught in his “predicament” (as Ace describes it) between his long-time partner Olandria and his new match Clarke. “It’s not cool having two girls,” the cowboy says worriedly as he watches Olandria and Clarke sit down for a chat.

It all goes down when Episode 22 of Love Island USA Season 7 airs at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.