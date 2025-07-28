Season 7 of Love Island USA may have aired it finale on July 13, but the buzzy lives of the former islanders are still flooding social media in the weeks after they’ve left the villa. From relationship updates to ongoing drama, the cast has kept fans fed as they’ve assimilated back into the real world, but of course, everyone’s been waiting for the Aug. 25 reunion to really get the tea. And one ousted islander in particular has everyone guessing about whether she’ll show up in the Peacock special or not.

Cierra Ortega first spoke about her plans for the big reunion during a lengthy TikTok Q&A posted on July 27. “At this point in time, I will not be at the reunion,” she told viewers, explaining that her absence from the filmed special is the reason she’s been so vocal on social media. “So I feel lighter knowing that my perspective and my thoughts and my feelings and my emotions are out there. This is the first step for me in moving on and being able to close this chapter of my life.”

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Cierra not appearing at the reunion is not totally surprising, since she was removed from the villa by the show’s producers after resurfaced social media posts showed her using an anti-Asian slur.

Still, while the choice makes sense, her empty seat will be pretty glaring for viewers, considering the significant impact Cierra had on Season 7. After entering on the second day, Cierra remained on Love Island USA until nearly the very end of the season, forming a strong-seeming connection with Nic Vansteenberghe throughout that time. However, once Cierra was ousted in the final week, Nic moved on to explore a relationship with Olandria Carthen — a ship that had been widely beloved by fans, despite not actually materializing until very late in the season.

Since filming ended, Nic and Olandria have been playing up their chemistry online, while Cierra has claimed she has not yet heard from Nic at all. Cierra may not be at the reunion, but it’ll be hard not to bring her name up when talking about this season’s most dramatic unresolved love triangle.