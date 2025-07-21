Huda Mustafa seems to be bouncing back from her Love Island USA breakup pretty quickly. One week after the Season 7 finale aired — which included her dramatic split from Chris Seeley — the former islander was spotted holding hands with a different dating show bombshell. And the rumored relationship has caused some unexpected drama because of how he’s connected to last season’s Love Island USA cast.

Huda was photographed looking very cozy with Too Hot To Handle star Louis Russell on July 20. The two were seen holding hands while strolling around The Grove in Los Angeles. Huda is fresh off her return from Fiji after Love Island ended on July 13, while Louis is about to return to TV in just over a week when Season 3 of Perfect Match premieres on Aug. 1.

While neither reality star has commented on the flirty hangout, it’s already led to some serious fallout among social media sleuths, who have noticed a possible rift between Louis and his bestie Miguel Harichi, who appeared on Season 6 of Love Island USA.

Netflix

Shortly after the photos of Huda and Louis went viral, fans noticed that Louis and Miguel unfollowed one another. This is pretty surprising, considering Louis and Miguel are such close friends, they even posted about moving into an apartment together earlier this summer.

This potential rift came after fans claimed Miguel’s girlfriend Leah Kateb unfollowed Huda after the finale (although others maintain Leah never followed Huda). Leah responded to comments about an imagined feud between herself and Huda on July 20.

“Bruh omfg u would think I was on season 7 too! Like leave me alone!” Leah wrote on Instagram. “I have nothing to do it nor have I spoke on it. I’m not even watching! I don’t even follow Love Island. I know nothing I’m literally so confused. I have no ‘beef.’ I’m incredibly proud of everyone who has gone on Love Island bc it takes a lot to put yourself up on a chopping board like this. I wish them all well truly.”