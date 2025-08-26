The sun has set on Love Island USA Season 7, but the show’s most beloved couple is still going strong in the real world. While Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen have continued to give fans romance goals since leaving the series, there’s still the question of the exact nature of their relationship. Are they officially boyfriend and girlfriend, or still more of a casual situationship? Well, the duo finally cleared up all the questions about their connection during the Season 7 reunion.

During the Aug. 25 special, which aired a little over a month after Nic and Olandria left Fiji together, the couple opened up about the label they’re currently putting on their partnership. And that label is... still unlabeled. The couple spoke about the pressure they felt from the intense fandom to become boyfriend/girlfriend immediately after the show, but they emphasized that they are still exploring their relationship without hindering it with any specific designation.

Prior to the reunion, Nic stated that he and Olandria hadn’t closed things off just yet, but teased that they may have an update soon. "Are we exclusive exclusive? Have we dropped the L bomb?" Keke Palmer asked Nic during his Aug. 19 appearance on her podcast. "We're not exclusive yet, but the pace is going really strong. It's been hard, because every day is so busy," Nic replied.

True enough, Nic and Olandria have been grinding non-stop since discovering just how popular their bond was on the show, from shooting commercials to modeling buzzy brand deals.

The couple had an especially unique journey to finding one another. Initially, Olandria was in a long-lasting partnership with Taylor Williams, while Nic went so far as to close things off with Cierra Ortega. Though they were in other pairings for the bulk of Love Island, superfans noticed undeniable sparks between the two, and through an unpredictable string of events including a Casa Amor dumping and a sudden contestant removal, fate finally brought them together.

Their Love Island journey is a testament to the concept of destiny, so no matter what Nic and Olandria are calling their connection at the moment, fans will continue to swoon for their sweet love.