Lizzo Included That Drake Shoutout In "Rumors" For An Important Reason

Lizzo isn’t shying away from rumors in her new single, and one standout line in the song really has the internet buzzing. After brazenly detailing all the gossip she’s heard about her, Lizzo ended her first verse with a wink to another music superstar: “No, I ain’t f*ck Drake yet.” The line is more than just a fun joke, and Lizzo revealed the reason behind including that Drake lyric in “Rumors” in a recent interview.

The singer got real about why she wrote that line about Drake in an Aug. 13 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “You know what I haven't manifested yet? F*cking Drake,” Lizzo joked, before going on to reveal the lyric was also meant to push back against a double standard in songwriting. “I just feel like women, there's so many times where girls' names get dropped in songs because they're fine,” she said.

Of course, Drake is notorious for this. Practically all of his songs include a shoutout to some famous woman, whether it’s Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez... the list goes on and on. Lizzo was just finally giving the rap superstar his own shoutout in her song. To really put the name-drop over the top, Lizzo even included a champagne bottle with “Champagne Papi” written on it in her music video that explodes when she mentions Drake. In case you didn’t know, @ChampagnePapi is Drake’s Instagram handle.

When asked just how true the lyric is, Lizzo said she’s not actually in line to sleep with Drake — she just found the jokey verse funny and knew the rapper would take it well. "I just thought it would be so funny to say,” Lizzo said. “I have a small relationship with him, he's very cool.”

And every Lizzo stan knows she is unapologetically up-front with her celebrity crushes. After shooting her shot with Chris Evans earlier this year, she’s been having the spiciest flirt-mance with the Marvel star, even recently laying out a risqué first date plan for the two of them. It definitely seems like Drake might not be the only celeb getting a shoutout when Lizzo’s upcoming album drops.