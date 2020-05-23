It's hard to forget that time Drake and Kylie Jenner were the subject of dating rumors. Back in November 2019, a source told Us Weekly that Jenner and Drake's friendship took a "romantic turn," and while it was eventually set to rest in the rumor graveyard (at least, temporarily), the romantic link is cropping up again. Drake's "side piece" lyric about Kylie Jenner makes it appear as though the unconfirmed romance between the two celebs was real.

For those who didn't follow the brief saga, Us Weekly first reported that Jenner and Drake were romantically linked via an anonymous source in November, just as Jenner had split from Travis Scott. The source had mentioned that the pair was "clearly" together at a Halloween party. The rumors didn't last long, though, because it seemed Jenner was working on getting back together with Scott. After that, it slowly fizzled into the drama-sphere — until now, that is.

On Wednesday, May 20, Drake took to Instagram live and played some unreleased songs that he'd collaborated on with rapper Future, and one of the songs definitely raised some eyebrows. The track featured Drake referring to Jenner as a "side piece." The lyrics in the live stream were, "Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real sh*t, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf***in’ Kylies." Since the live stream, the clip has been making the rounds on Twitter, and TBH, most would assume Jenner would be offended at being called a side piece by someone she's had a history with.

In the song, you can also hear Drake mention Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner in a similar way. You can listen to the clip for yourself below.

The next day, on Thursday, May 21, Drake posted an apology statement to his Instagram Stories, stating that the track was written years ago. The Canadian rapper wrote, "A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn't have played." He continued, "It's a song that leaked three years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue."

"Last thing I'd want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected, so I just had to say that to start off the day," he said. Drake has been close friends with the Kardashian-Jenner clan for a while, so it stands to reason he would feel it necessary to issue an apology.

Jenner has yet to comment since the drama went down, but E! News reported Jenner "wasn't surprised" by the lyrics. "She has no hard feelings about it. She knew it was old," said E! News' source. Jenner reportedly doesn't have any bad blood after the song surfaced, as the source continued, "Her and Drake are still very good friends and she just laughed it off." The insider added that Jenner "appreciated" that Drake felt the need to address the situation as quickly as he did. "Drake and Kylie still keep in touch regularly and all is good."

It sounds like Drake and Kylie both handled a potentially awkward situation well, and here's to hoping the two stay friends.