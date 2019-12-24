While Drake has been linked to several feud rumors over the past few years, he wants his fans to know that everything is good with his fellow rappers as he heads into 2020. On Christmas Eve, the "Money In The Grave" hitmaker appeared to name-drop The Weeknd and Gigi Hadid in a brand new single. Drake’s new song "War" is all about "[fixing] things," so could this mean that he's done beefing with The Weeknd?

If you've been following along, you know that there have been rumors of bad blood between the two following their work together as the collaboration OVOXO on the 2012 Grammy award-winning album Take Care. While their relationship has had a few ups and downs since then, they appeared to be on relatively good terms until Drake was linked with the Weeknd's former girlfriend, Bella Hadid, back in 2017. According to sources, the former friends were beefing over the model, and in January, the Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) appeared to diss his onetime mentor in the song "Lost In The Fire." Many fans speculated that the lyrics "I just want a baby with the right one / 'Cause I would never be the one to hide one" was about Drake's 14-month-old son Adonis, whom he had with former adult actress Sophie Brussaux.

It's been a rocky road, but it looked like the "God's Plan" rapper had put all the drama behind him as he addressed the duo's current relationship in his latest single. On Tuesday, Dec. 24, the rapper hinted at a reconciliation with the "Blinding Lights" musician as he referenced an "OVOXO link up."

"You know that’s been my n—, yeah/We just had to fix things, family, 6 tings, we can’t split up," the singer rapped on the track. "Anyone I’m beefin’ with is a no name/N— can’t even win home games/They just gotta fall in line like Soul Train."

Drake on YouTube

From the sound of things, Drake also doesn't have any hard feelings towards Hadid, as he also referenced her older sister in the track, saying he'd "call up Gigi."

New music aside, fans are rejoicing that the musicians have put aside their differences and are asking when their next collaboration is going to drop, because it's so overdue.

While the two have definitely had their differences over the years, with their relationship first taking a turn after The Weeknd signed with the Republic instead of Drake's label, it's not surprising that Drake referred to the Weeknd as "family" in his latest track.

After all, the two go way back, as Drake is largely credited with discovering his fellow Canadian when the Weeknd was still unknown by sharing his songs "What You Need," "Loft Music," and "The Morning" to his OVO blog. He then invited him to join him at a few OVO Fests, propelling the "The Hills" star to national attention before they collaborated on Take Care.

The Weeknd has yet to publicly respond to Drake's new single, but I wouldn't be surprised if OVOXO fans are gifted with a collaboration or two in 2020.