Drake's "Popstar" Lyrics About Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, & Ariana Grande Are A Lot
As part of DJ Khaled's upcoming 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, he dropped the project's first two singles, "Popstar" and Greece," which both feature Drake, on July 17. The rapper is known for name-dropping celebrities in his music, so when you have a song called "Popstar," it should come as no surprise when he references some famous faces in his lyrics. From Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber to Ariana Grande, Drake's "Popstar" lyrics reference so many stars.
This isn't the first time Drake and DJ Khaled have teamed up, because their collaborations go way back. In 2010, they released "Fed Up" with Usher, Young Jeezy, and Rick Ross, and then they dropped "For Free" in 2016, and "I'm On One" in 2017.
Knowing their history, DJ Khaled just had to work with Drake again on his upcoming album Khaled Khaled. The DJ announced his album title on July 16, and the next day, he dropped its first two singles, "Popstar" and "Greece."
While Drake seemingly references Sophie Brussaux, who is the mother of his 2-year-old son, Adonis, in "Greece," he calls out pretty much everyone in the music industry in "Popstar" by name.
In the first verse, Drake mentions Scooter Braun, Grande, and Gomez, as he sings,
I'm a popstar, but this sh*t ain't bubblegum, yeah/ You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah/ But my manager with twenty hoes in Buddakan, yeah, ayy/ Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa/ It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl.
In the second verse, he name-drops Canadian musician David Foster, actor Kevin Costner, and music icon Whitney Houston.
If we talkin' joints, it's just me and David Foster/ Bodyguards don't look like Kevin Costner, you tweakin'/ Just pulled up to Whitney Houston, Texas for the evenin'
He finishes the second verse by mentioning Bieber.
Crown in my hand and I'm really playin' keep-away/ Sh*t don't even usually get this big without a Bieber face
Listen to "Popstar" below.
You can read DJ Khaled and Drake's "Popstar" lyrics in full below.
Intro: DJ Khaled & Drake
B*tches
We The Best Music
Another one (Yeah)
DJ Khaled
Chorus: Drake
B*tches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop
From the plane to the f*ckin' helicopter, yeah
Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah
I'm a popstar, not a doctor
B*tches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop
From the plane to the f*ckin' helicopter, yeah
Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah
I'm a popstar, not a doctor
Verse 1: Drake
Ayy, shawty with the long text, I don't talk, ayy
Shawty with the long legs, she don't walk, ayy
Yeah, last year, I kept it on the tuck, ayy
2020, I came to f*ck it up, yeah
I want a long life, a legendary one (Yeah)
I want a quick death (Yeah), and an easy one (Yeah)
I want a pretty girl (Yeah), and an honest one (Yeah)
I want this drink (Yeah), and another one, yeah
And I'm troublesome, yeah
I'm a popstar, but this sh*t ain't bubblegum, yeah
You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah
But my manager with twenty hoes in Buddakan, yeah, ayy
Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa
It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl
That shit platinum just like all of my releases, my girl
N*ggas come for me, I tear them all to pieces, my girl
I'ma show your sexy ass what relief is, my girl
Please don't take no sh*t that's 'bout to have you geekin'
And I'm not drivin' nothin' that I gotta stick the keys in
Wonder how I got this way? I swear I got the
Chorus: Drake
B*tches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop
From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah
Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah
I'm a popstar, not a doctor
B*tches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop
From the plane to the f*ckin' helicopter, yeah
Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah
I'm a popstar, not a doctor
Verse 2: Drake
I'm a popstar, not a doctor, watch her
Say she rep a whole different block, so I blocked her
Busy at the crib, cookin' salmon with the lobster
If we talkin' joints, it's just me and David Foster
Bodyguards don't look like Kevin Costner, you tweakin'
Just pulled up to Whitney Houston, Texas for the evenin'
They tell the same story so much, they start to believe it
The ones that start like, "Drizzy's shit was cool, but we even"
Man, how the f*ck?
Two, four, six, eight watches, factory, so they appreciate
Crown in my hand and I'm really playin' keep-away
Sh*t don't even usually get this big without a Bieber face
Naw, naw, piece of cake, naw, naw, Turks and Caic', yeah, yeah
Go and get your friends, we can sneak away, yeah, yeah
Yeah, I keep a, like I keep the faith
Wonder how I got this way? Swear I got the
Chorus: Drake
B*tches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop
From the plane to the f*ckin' helicopter, yeah
Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah
I'm a popstar, not a doctor
B*tches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop
From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah
Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah
I'm a popstar, not a doctor
Drake has really outdone himself with all these celebrity shout outs in "Popstar."