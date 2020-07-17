As part of DJ Khaled's upcoming 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, he dropped the project's first two singles, "Popstar" and Greece," which both feature Drake, on July 17. The rapper is known for name-dropping celebrities in his music, so when you have a song called "Popstar," it should come as no surprise when he references some famous faces in his lyrics. From Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber to Ariana Grande, Drake's "Popstar" lyrics reference so many stars.

This isn't the first time Drake and DJ Khaled have teamed up, because their collaborations go way back. In 2010, they released "Fed Up" with Usher, Young Jeezy, and Rick Ross, and then they dropped "For Free" in 2016, and "I'm On One" in 2017.

Knowing their history, DJ Khaled just had to work with Drake again on his upcoming album Khaled Khaled. The DJ announced his album title on July 16, and the next day, he dropped its first two singles, "Popstar" and "Greece."

While Drake seemingly references Sophie Brussaux, who is the mother of his 2-year-old son, Adonis, in "Greece," he calls out pretty much everyone in the music industry in "Popstar" by name.

In the first verse, Drake mentions Scooter Braun, Grande, and Gomez, as he sings,

I'm a popstar, but this sh*t ain't bubblegum, yeah/ You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah/ But my manager with twenty hoes in Buddakan, yeah, ayy/ Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa/ It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images; Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

In the second verse, he name-drops Canadian musician David Foster, actor Kevin Costner, and music icon Whitney Houston.

If we talkin' joints, it's just me and David Foster/ Bodyguards don't look like Kevin Costner, you tweakin'/ Just pulled up to Whitney Houston, Texas for the evenin'

He finishes the second verse by mentioning Bieber.

Crown in my hand and I'm really playin' keep-away/ Sh*t don't even usually get this big without a Bieber face

Listen to "Popstar" below.

You can read DJ Khaled and Drake's "Popstar" lyrics in full below.

Intro: DJ Khaled & Drake

B*tches

We The Best Music

Another one (Yeah)

DJ Khaled

Chorus: Drake

B*tches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the f*ckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

B*tches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the f*ckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

Verse 1: Drake

Ayy, shawty with the long text, I don't talk, ayy

Shawty with the long legs, she don't walk, ayy

Yeah, last year, I kept it on the tuck, ayy

2020, I came to f*ck it up, yeah

I want a long life, a legendary one (Yeah)

I want a quick death (Yeah), and an easy one (Yeah)

I want a pretty girl (Yeah), and an honest one (Yeah)

I want this drink (Yeah), and another one, yeah

And I'm troublesome, yeah

I'm a popstar, but this sh*t ain't bubblegum, yeah

You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah

But my manager with twenty hoes in Buddakan, yeah, ayy

Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa

It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl

That shit platinum just like all of my releases, my girl

N*ggas come for me, I tear them all to pieces, my girl

I'ma show your sexy ass what relief is, my girl

Please don't take no sh*t that's 'bout to have you geekin'

And I'm not drivin' nothin' that I gotta stick the keys in

Wonder how I got this way? I swear I got the

Chorus: Drake

B*tches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

B*tches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the f*ckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

Verse 2: Drake

I'm a popstar, not a doctor, watch her

Say she rep a whole different block, so I blocked her

Busy at the crib, cookin' salmon with the lobster

If we talkin' joints, it's just me and David Foster

Bodyguards don't look like Kevin Costner, you tweakin'

Just pulled up to Whitney Houston, Texas for the evenin'

They tell the same story so much, they start to believe it

The ones that start like, "Drizzy's shit was cool, but we even"

Man, how the f*ck?

Two, four, six, eight watches, factory, so they appreciate

Crown in my hand and I'm really playin' keep-away

Sh*t don't even usually get this big without a Bieber face

Naw, naw, piece of cake, naw, naw, Turks and Caic', yeah, yeah

Go and get your friends, we can sneak away, yeah, yeah

Yeah, I keep a, like I keep the faith

Wonder how I got this way? Swear I got the

Chorus: Drake

B*tches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the f*ckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

B*tches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

Drake has really outdone himself with all these celebrity shout outs in "Popstar."