Whenever Drake and DJ Khaled team up on a song together, fans know it's going to be a surefire bop. On July 17, the duo released not one, but two new tracks. While they directly name-drop celebrities like Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Justin Bieber in "Popstar," in "Greece," they're a little more subtle about who they're referencing. Drake and DJ Khaled's "Greece" lyrics may shout out Sophie Brussaux, who is the mother of Drake's 2-year-old son, Adonis.

A day ahead of the two big releases, DJ Khaled went on Instagram to announce his upcoming 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, with a video recapping some of the biggest moments in his career and personal life. He then began teasing the first single "Popstar" was dropping at midnight, but what fans didn't expect was another song named "Greece." He made it clear both tracks were singles and not b-sides.

"Greece" raised eyebrows because it seemingly references Brussaux. In the first verse, the rapper sings, "Speedboats, baby, in Nikki Beach." This is interesting because Nikki Beach has various locations worldwide, and according to Genius, Brussaux was seen at its Morocco location during a vacation with some friends in December 2019. Not to mention, throughout the song, Drake references Paris, France, and even includes a bit of French lyrics, like "je suis ton génie," which translates to "I am your genie." If you didn't know, Brussaux is French, and her and Drake's son, Adonis, has also developed a French accent.

Listen to the full song below.

Try to see if you can find any more references in Drake and DJ Khaled's "Greece" lyrics below.

Intro: DJ Khaled & Drake

We The Best Music

Another one

DJ Khaled

Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah

We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah

Come with me, fly you out to Greece

Full speed, survoler Paris, yeah

Chorus: Drake

Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah

We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah

Come with me, fly you out to Greece

Full speed, survoler Paris

Verse 1: Drake

Speedboats, baby, in Nikki Beach

Waves in my ears, smokin' weed (Oui, oui)

Whippin' through the sand in a Jeep (Oui, oui)

All because of what I did on beats, baby

Life's sweet, baby, iced out, baby

You just go get ready, we go out, baby

Long time lookin' for the bounce, yeah

OZ had the bounce, yeah

Chorus: Drake

Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah

We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah

Come with me, fly you out to Greece

Full speed, survoler Paris

Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah

We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah

Come with me, fly you out to Greece

Full speed, je suis ton génie

Verse 2: Drake

Rolls Royce, baby, in Hidden Hills

Bags full of hundred dollar bills (Oui, oui)

Joggin' past your wife and she get chills (Oui, oui)

All because of how I kept it real

Life's sweet, baby, on a G-Wag

I get you anything you need, baby, yeah

Worked for everything you see, baby

Ooh-wee, baby, ooh

Chorus: Drake

Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah

We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah

Come with me, fly you out to Greece

Full speed, survoler Paris

Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah

We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah

Come with me, fly you out to Greece

Full speed, survoler Paris

Outro: Drake

(Might just have to go in on that)

Never fallin', why you makin' problems?

I've been silent, why you makin' problems?

I'm a problem, bein' rich is not my fault

You decide who you think the shit reside with

I been quiet, hard to miss me when I'm flyin'

Gone out to Caicos, she can stay in my room

She can stay in my room, and it ain't my

I was tryna play it right

I was tryna treat you nice

Funny how I had to stop

See me when I'm outside

We ain't have a problem

Then you went and found one

How you gonna get a bag?

She can't help but get attached

See me when you're outside

See me on the Southside

I could tell you're sick inside

'Cause she just wanna love me

She don't wanna leave me

She just wanna love me

She don't wanna leave me