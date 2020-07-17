Drake & DJ Khaled's "Greece" Lyrics May Shout Out Adonis' Mom Sophie Brussaux
Whenever Drake and DJ Khaled team up on a song together, fans know it's going to be a surefire bop. On July 17, the duo released not one, but two new tracks. While they directly name-drop celebrities like Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Justin Bieber in "Popstar," in "Greece," they're a little more subtle about who they're referencing. Drake and DJ Khaled's "Greece" lyrics may shout out Sophie Brussaux, who is the mother of Drake's 2-year-old son, Adonis.
A day ahead of the two big releases, DJ Khaled went on Instagram to announce his upcoming 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, with a video recapping some of the biggest moments in his career and personal life. He then began teasing the first single "Popstar" was dropping at midnight, but what fans didn't expect was another song named "Greece." He made it clear both tracks were singles and not b-sides.
"Greece" raised eyebrows because it seemingly references Brussaux. In the first verse, the rapper sings, "Speedboats, baby, in Nikki Beach." This is interesting because Nikki Beach has various locations worldwide, and according to Genius, Brussaux was seen at its Morocco location during a vacation with some friends in December 2019. Not to mention, throughout the song, Drake references Paris, France, and even includes a bit of French lyrics, like "je suis ton génie," which translates to "I am your genie." If you didn't know, Brussaux is French, and her and Drake's son, Adonis, has also developed a French accent.
Listen to the full song below.
Try to see if you can find any more references in Drake and DJ Khaled's "Greece" lyrics below.
Intro: DJ Khaled & Drake
We The Best Music
Another one
DJ Khaled
Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah
We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah
Come with me, fly you out to Greece
Full speed, survoler Paris, yeah
Chorus: Drake
Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah
We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah
Come with me, fly you out to Greece
Full speed, survoler Paris
Verse 1: Drake
Speedboats, baby, in Nikki Beach
Waves in my ears, smokin' weed (Oui, oui)
Whippin' through the sand in a Jeep (Oui, oui)
All because of what I did on beats, baby
Life's sweet, baby, iced out, baby
You just go get ready, we go out, baby
Long time lookin' for the bounce, yeah
OZ had the bounce, yeah
Chorus: Drake
Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah
We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah
Come with me, fly you out to Greece
Full speed, survoler Paris
Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah
We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah
Come with me, fly you out to Greece
Full speed, je suis ton génie
Verse 2: Drake
Rolls Royce, baby, in Hidden Hills
Bags full of hundred dollar bills (Oui, oui)
Joggin' past your wife and she get chills (Oui, oui)
All because of how I kept it real
Life's sweet, baby, on a G-Wag
I get you anything you need, baby, yeah
Worked for everything you see, baby
Ooh-wee, baby, ooh
Chorus: Drake
Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah
We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah
Come with me, fly you out to Greece
Full speed, survoler Paris
Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah
We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah
Come with me, fly you out to Greece
Full speed, survoler Paris
Outro: Drake
(Might just have to go in on that)
Never fallin', why you makin' problems?
I've been silent, why you makin' problems?
I'm a problem, bein' rich is not my fault
You decide who you think the shit reside with
I been quiet, hard to miss me when I'm flyin'
Gone out to Caicos, she can stay in my room
She can stay in my room, and it ain't my
I was tryna play it right
I was tryna treat you nice
Funny how I had to stop
See me when I'm outside
We ain't have a problem
Then you went and found one
How you gonna get a bag?
She can't help but get attached
See me when you're outside
See me on the Southside
I could tell you're sick inside
'Cause she just wanna love me
She don't wanna leave me
She just wanna love me
She don't wanna leave me