After revealing he was quarantining away from family in March, Drake has now given fans an exciting update: he reunited with his two-year-old son, Adonis, for Father Day's. On Sunday, June 21, Drake shared his favorite moments from their time together on Instagram. Drake's video of Adonis speaking with a French accent is a rare gift to fans because, ever since he was born in 2017, the rapper has kept his son mostly out of the spotlight to maintain his privacy. He's only shared a handful of photos of the toddler in recent months, and now, for the first time ever, fans heard his voice in the clip and they were surprised to learn he has an accent.

The video began with Drake opening up his Father's Day present, which appeared to be a painting. After Adonis started speaking, the camera turned toward the toddler, who looked excited about a gift of his own. "We bought that for you. Look, it's outdoor basketball," Drake said, referencing the basketball set he and Adonis' mother, Sophie Brussaux, bought him.

Adonis was so happy to receive his gift and he showed his excitement by shaking the box — a sign he was ready to open it right away. Fans instantly picked up on his adorable French accent. While they knew Adonis lived with his mother in France, they still weren't prepared to hear the toddler's accent.

Watch Drake's video of Adonis below.

Here's how fans reacted to the clip:

The video comes just a few months after Drake shared he was self-isolating at his home in Toronto. In a candid March 30 Instagram, Drake explained the importance of keeping his son safe by staying apart from each other for a little while. Although he wasn't sure when he would see Adonis next, Drake was hopeful it would be soon.

"I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on," Drake captioned his Instagram, which revealed the first photos of Adonis fans have ever seen.

After all this time, they finally reunited, and by the looks of it, they'll be playing plenty of basketball together this summer.