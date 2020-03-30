Self-quarantining at home has led many people to reflect on the little things in life they miss, like having birthday parties, going out to restaurants, shopping at the mall, and watching a movie in theaters. Drake's Instagram about missing his family shows the rapper can't wait for the day he'll finally reunite with his loved ones. His lengthy post was paired with a series of family photos, including the first photos of his son, Adonis, fans have ever seen.

The toddler was born in October 2017, but Drake didn't share the news until months later when Pusha T dissed him in his song "The Story of Adidon," revealing Sophie Brussaux is the mother of Drake's son. In the track, Pusha T raps, "Adonis is your son and he deserves more than an Adidas press run. That's real. Love that baby, respect that girl."

Drake addressed the situation in his fifth studio album Scorpion, released in June 2018, which includes lyrics explaining why he didn't go public with the news earlier. "Look at the way we live/ I wasn't hiding my kid from the world/ I was hiding the world from my kid," he raps in "Emotionless."

Judging from his lyrics, it seemed the star wanted to keep Adonis out of the spotlight, so fans didn't expect Drake to ever share photos of him with fans. That all changed on Monday, March 30, when he posted not one, not two, but five photos of Adonis on IG. You can see the photos over on Drake's Instagram, but be warned: Adonis' curly blonde hair and big blue eyes will knock you out, they're so adorable.

"What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," Drake captioned the photos. "This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy."

He said if people are fearful of what's going on right now, they should shift their attention to something that makes them happy.

"It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you," he continued. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on."

Drake is introducing Adonis to the world at his own pace and fans are grateful for the inside look into his personal life.

