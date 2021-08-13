Lizzo & Cardi B's New Song's Lyrics Are The Ultimate Clapback To Haters
And Lizzo casually namedrops Drake!
Lizzo and Cardi B are the ultimate duo. On Friday, Aug. 13, they dropped their collaboration called “Rumors,” which is expected to be featured on the “Good As Hell” singer’s upcoming fourth album. There was a lot of anticipation surrounding the track, considering it marks Lizzo’s first release since 2019. Of course, she and Cardi didn’t disappoint because fans are already saying “Rumors” is the collab of the year. If you’re loving the song, wait until you read Lizzo and Cardi B's "Rumors" lyrics.
Lizzo first teased new music was coming on Monday, Aug. 2, by writing on Instagram, “Don’t even like this post cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow." In a second IG, she shared a picture of herself wearing a golden dress and matching accessories with her index finger in front of her pursed lips. “NEW ERA BITCH. 'RUMORS'. 8/13,” she captioned her post, along with emojis also doing the “shhh” face.
Then, on Monday, Aug. 9, she revealed “Rumors” would feature Cardi B. Lizzo made the exciting announcement by sharing a FaceTime call she had with the rapper on IG. In the video, Lizzo waited for her FaceTime to be picked up by "'Rumors' Feat….,” which Cardi B answered, confirming their collab. "That's who it's featuring ya'll, period,” Lizzo announced.
The two dropped “Rumors,” as well as their jaw-dropping music video for the track, on Aug. 13.
In “Rumors,” Lizzo and Cardi B address actual rumors about them that have been spreading online, playfully singing, “All the rumors are true.” In the pre-chorus, Lizzo criticizes haters who always have something negative to say about her. “Spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down / Realer s**t is goin' on, baby, take a look around,” she sings. Meanwhile, Cardi B says that she won’t change her image to please anyone. “Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me/ But I'm gonna keep doin' what I wanna do'/ Cause all the rumors are,” she raps in the second verse.
Check out Lizzo and Cardi B’s “Rumors” lyrics below.
Intro: Lizzo
They don't know I do it for the culture, goddamn
They say I should watch the shit I post, oh, goddamn
Say I'm turnin' big girls into hoes, oh, goddamn
They say I get groupies at my shows, oh, goddamn
Verse 1: Lizzo
All the rumors are true, yeah
What ya heard, that's true, yeah
I fuck him and you, yeah
If you believe I do that
Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah
NDA, no loose lips
Now them hoes tryna sue me
Bitch, I don't give two shits
All the rumors are true, yeah
I've been in the bamboo, yeah
Focused on this music
My ex nigga, he blew it
Last year, I thought I would losе it
Readin' shit on the internеt
My smoothie cleanse and my diet
No, I ain't fuck Drake yet (Ha)
Pre-Chorus: Lizzo
Spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down
Realer shit is goin' on, baby, take a look around
If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin' out
Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch
Chorus: Lizzo & Cardi B
(Talkin', talkin', talkin')
Give 'em somethin' to talk about
Sick of rumors (Ooh)
But haters do what they do (Uh)
Haters do what they do (Cardi)
Verse 2: Cardi B & Lizzo
All the rumors are true, yeah
Fake ass, fake boobs, yeah
Made a million at Sue's, yeah
Y'all be runnin' with fake news, yeah
Cardi ain't poppin', no, that's a machine (Huh?)
Nobody listen, they buyin' them streams (Hmm)
They even post it on blogs overseas
And lie in a language I can't even read
The fuck do this mean?
Look, I'm a Bronx bitch with some pop hits
Used to pop off when they pop shit (Woo)
But I'm calmed down and I'm locked in
And my records live in the top ten
Lizzo, teach me about big girl coochie (Okay)
Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me
But I'm gonna keep doin' what I wanna do
'Cause all the rumors are
All the rumors are true, yeah
Bridge: Lizzo & Cardi B
They hated on me since school, yeah
I never thought I was cool, yeah
Now me and Cardi, we cool, yeah
I love hoes on poles, yeah (Woo)
I am body goals, yeah
This shit from my soul, yeah
Black people made rock and roll, yeah
Pre-Chorus: Lizzo
While you're spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down
Realer shit is goin' on, baby, take a look around
If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin' out
Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch
Chorus: Lizzo & Cardi B
What they say? (Yeah)
What they say? (Yeah)
(Talkin', talkin', talkin')
Give 'em somethin' to talk about
Sick of rumors (Ooh)
But haters do what they do
Haters do what they do
Outro: Lizzo
All the rumors are true
Rumors, yeah (Yeah)
Sheesh