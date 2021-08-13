Lizzo & Cardi B's New Song's Lyrics Are The Ultimate Clapback To Haters

Lizzo and Cardi B are the ultimate duo. On Friday, Aug. 13, they dropped their collaboration called “Rumors,” which is expected to be featured on the “Good As Hell” singer’s upcoming fourth album. There was a lot of anticipation surrounding the track, considering it marks Lizzo’s first release since 2019. Of course, she and Cardi didn’t disappoint because fans are already saying “Rumors” is the collab of the year. If you’re loving the song, wait until you read Lizzo and Cardi B's "Rumors" lyrics.

Lizzo first teased new music was coming on Monday, Aug. 2, by writing on Instagram, “Don’t even like this post cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow." In a second IG, she shared a picture of herself wearing a golden dress and matching accessories with her index finger in front of her pursed lips. “NEW ERA BITCH. 'RUMORS'. 8/13,” she captioned her post, along with emojis also doing the “shhh” face.

Then, on Monday, Aug. 9, she revealed “Rumors” would feature Cardi B. Lizzo made the exciting announcement by sharing a FaceTime call she had with the rapper on IG. In the video, Lizzo waited for her FaceTime to be picked up by "'Rumors' Feat….,” which Cardi B answered, confirming their collab. "That's who it's featuring ya'll, period,” Lizzo announced.

The two dropped “Rumors,” as well as their jaw-dropping music video for the track, on Aug. 13.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In “Rumors,” Lizzo and Cardi B address actual rumors about them that have been spreading online, playfully singing, “All the rumors are true.” In the pre-chorus, Lizzo criticizes haters who always have something negative to say about her. “Spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down / Realer s**t is goin' on, baby, take a look around,” she sings. Meanwhile, Cardi B says that she won’t change her image to please anyone. “Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me/ But I'm gonna keep doin' what I wanna do'/ Cause all the rumors are,” she raps in the second verse.

Check out Lizzo and Cardi B’s “Rumors” lyrics below.

Intro: Lizzo

They don't know I do it for the culture, goddamn

They say I should watch the shit I post, oh, goddamn

Say I'm turnin' big girls into hoes, oh, goddamn

They say I get groupies at my shows, oh, goddamn

Verse 1: Lizzo

All the rumors are true, yeah

What ya heard, that's true, yeah

I fuck him and you, yeah

If you believe I do that

Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah

NDA, no loose lips

Now them hoes tryna sue me

Bitch, I don't give two shits

All the rumors are true, yeah

I've been in the bamboo, yeah

Focused on this music

My ex nigga, he blew it

Last year, I thought I would losе it

Readin' shit on the internеt

My smoothie cleanse and my diet

No, I ain't fuck Drake yet (Ha)

Pre-Chorus: Lizzo

Spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down

Realer shit is goin' on, baby, take a look around

If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin' out

Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch

Chorus: Lizzo & Cardi B

(Talkin', talkin', talkin')

Give 'em somethin' to talk about

Sick of rumors (Ooh)

But haters do what they do (Uh)

Haters do what they do (Cardi)

Verse 2: Cardi B & Lizzo

All the rumors are true, yeah

Fake ass, fake boobs, yeah

Made a million at Sue's, yeah

Y'all be runnin' with fake news, yeah

Cardi ain't poppin', no, that's a machine (Huh?)

Nobody listen, they buyin' them streams (Hmm)

They even post it on blogs overseas

And lie in a language I can't even read

The fuck do this mean?

Look, I'm a Bronx bitch with some pop hits

Used to pop off when they pop shit (Woo)

But I'm calmed down and I'm locked in

And my records live in the top ten

Lizzo, teach me about big girl coochie (Okay)

Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me

But I'm gonna keep doin' what I wanna do

'Cause all the rumors are

All the rumors are true, yeah

Bridge: Lizzo & Cardi B

They hated on me since school, yeah

I never thought I was cool, yeah

Now me and Cardi, we cool, yeah

I love hoes on poles, yeah (Woo)

I am body goals, yeah

This shit from my soul, yeah

Black people made rock and roll, yeah

Pre-Chorus: Lizzo

While you're spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down

Realer shit is goin' on, baby, take a look around

If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin' out

Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch

Chorus: Lizzo & Cardi B

What they say? (Yeah)

What they say? (Yeah)

(Talkin', talkin', talkin')

Give 'em somethin' to talk about

Sick of rumors (Ooh)

But haters do what they do

Haters do what they do

Outro: Lizzo

All the rumors are true

Rumors, yeah (Yeah)

Sheesh