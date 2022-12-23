These K-Pop Holiday Songs Will Definitely Make The Season Bright

You know the holiday season is finally here when the mall begins to play nothing but Christmas music. I mean, Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé are always on constant repeat during the winter months. While the ultimate holiday playlist can’t be complete without the classics, there’s always room for new holiday hits. This year, add some K-pop Christmas songs because there’s one to fit just about every mood.

From romantic ballads about the magic of falling in love during Christmastime to groovy R&B tracks about longing to spend the holidays cuddled up beside your partner, K-pop holiday songs are so diverse, and I’m not just talking about their themes. The genres are varied, too. Basically every song is like a gift because you never know what to expect when you tap play.

So here are some of the best K-pop Christmas songs to include on your holiday playlist.

01 “Christmas EveL” by Stray Kids “Christmas EveL” is one of the catchiest and most unique holiday tracks ever. Unlike songs that romanticize this wintery time of year, “Christmas EveL” points out the stark realities of the holiday season like black snow that makes your pants “wet to the knee” and slippery roads that cause traffic. It’s almost as if the song was written from the point of view of Scrooge or the Grinch, which ultimately makes it so fun to sing along to.

02 “Merry & Happy” by TWICE TWICE’s 2017 Christmas EP, Merry & Happy, will forever be iconic because you just can’t help but smile while listening to each song. The record’s title track, “Merry & Happy,” is especially sweet since it’s about how the holiday season becomes even more beautiful when you’re spending it with someone you love. “Walking on this street with my hand in yours / Even the lights look different, they’re so pretty,” the group sings.

03 “The Carol” by LOONA LOONA’s “The Carol” begins as a simple piano ballad before it launches into a full-blown Christmas pop song about wishing to spend the holiday season with that special someone. “If you’re with me, there will be sounds of bells ringing in my ear and white snow that I waited for,” LOONA sings on the track.

04 “Miracles In December” by EXO EXO’s 2013 ballad “Miracles In December” will have you in your feelings. The song tells a sad love story about not learning to appreciate your partner until it’s too late. Since you didn’t give them the attention they deserved when you were together, you’re now forced to spend the holidays alone and only able to see them in your memories.

05 “Christmas Tree” by V V’s solo songs never disappoint. In December 2021, he took fans’ breath away by dropping the romantic holiday track “Christmas Tree” as part of the K-drama Our Beloved Summer. Like the show's theme, the song is about that special someone you only meet once in a lifetime.

06 “Wish Tree” by Red Velvet In their 2015 single “Wish Tree,” Red Velvet captures the magic of the first snowfall by saying it’s as pure as an angel’s kiss and as beautiful as blooming flowers in spring. “Even crying babies fall asleep tonight,” the group sings on the track.

07 “Christmassy!” by The Boyz Brighten your holiday playlist with The Boyz’s 2020 single “Christmassy!” The dance-pop track will have all your friends and family up and moving with its feel-good rhythm.

08 “Peppermint” by Tiffany Young If you want more R&B on your playlist, then Tiffany Young’s 2018 single “Peppermint” is the perfect addition. The sultry track is about spending a romantic night with your partner. “You’ve been waiting to unwrap me, wrap me / In your arms is where I'm happy, happy," she sings.

09 “Special Christmas” by HyunA, ABLE, BTOB, Roh Ji Hoon, CLC, and PENTAGON Talk about an epic collaboration. In 2016, HyunA, ABLE, BTOB, Roh Ji Hoon, CLC, and PENTAGON all teamed up on the holiday track “Special Christmas.” Hearing their voices in one song together is sure to lift your spirits.

10 “The Magic of Christmas Time” by Taeyeon “The Magic of Christmas Time” will make you fall in love with the holiday season all over again. Throughout the song, Taeyeon sings about pretty things that make her think of Christmas, like falling snowflakes, red stockings, and a burning fireplace.

11 “Beautiful Christmas” By Red Velvet and Aespa Red Velvet and Aespa on one track together should be reason enough to add “Beautiful Christmas” to your playlist. I mean, the harmonies on the song are just *chef’s kiss.*