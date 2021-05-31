LOONA Is Coming Back With A New Album This Summer, So Get Ready For Bops

Good news, Orbits: LOONA is officially coming back! On Monday, May 31, the group announced on Twitter they’re dropping their fourth mini-album, &, in just a few weeks. That’s right — you’re getting new music from the girls very soon. Since this is their first comeback of 2021, you better prepare, because it’s going to be huge. Before it arrives, check out everything you need to know about LOONA’s & below.

& marks LOONA’s first release since dropping their third mini-album, [12:00], featuring hits like “Why Not?” and “Star,” in October 2020. At the time, their EP debuted at No. 112 on the Billboard 200, making it the group’s first entry on the chart. With [12:00], LOONA also debuted on the Billboard Artist 100 at No. 97. To add to their achievements, the mini-album earned the girls their first pop airplay hit with “Star.” There’s no doubt & will bring about more success for them because judging by their teasers, they’re getting ready to make a huge splash this summer.

The group shared the news of their new album with a cryptic tweet teasing their next era. “A deo vocatus rite paratus,” they wrote. According to Soompi, the phrase is Latin and it means “God calls those who are duly prepared.” Along with their message, LOONA posted what appeared to be their single’s cover art. The image featured a black curtain with the words “Citius, altius, fortius. Acta est fabula, plaudite,” which means “Faster, higher, stronger. The play is over, applaud!”

Big things are coming, so to make sure you don’t miss a thing, here are all the details surrounding LOONA’s & you need to know.

LOONA’s & Release Date

& will be a summer album because the new EP will drop on Monday, June 28, at 6 p.m. KST (that’s 5 a.m. ET).

LOONA’s & Tracklist

The group hasn’t shared any information about their song titles on &, but it’s likely a single announcement will come soon, followed by a tracklist reveal.

LOONA’s & Music Videos

There haven’t been any music videos either, but fans can probably expect one for LOONA’s new single the same day as their album release on June 28.

That’s all the info LOONA has shared with fans so far, but more details will come in the next few weeks!