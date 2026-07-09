From a famously chaotic wedding to viral love songs, Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s romance seemed to be filled with magical touches. But after a very noticeable no-show at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s massive 2026 wedding, the husband and wife are reportedly ending things. Though they kept any reported issues private, fans picked up on some signs leading up to the breakup. So here’s how the former couple went from knowing they’d get married at first sight, to some seriously messy divorce rumors.

Both Antonoff and Qualley’s love lives had been sources of pop culture fascination even before they got together. Qualley’s romances first grabbed headlines when she briefly dated Pete Davidson in 2019, followed by a relationship with Shia LaBeouf.

As for Antonoff, since he’s one of Taylor Swift’s closest collaborators, his past relationships have been widely dissected by the singer’s fanbase, especially his relationship with Lena Dunham from 2012 to 2017 — which sparked some infamous drama within Swift’s friend “squad.” Interestingly, Qualley worked with Dunham on 2019’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood shortly before she began dating Antonoff.

July 2021: Jack & Margaret Fall Hard At First Sight

After both having previous issues with publicized relationships, Antonoff and Qualley actually kept their romance a secret at first. Qualley didn’t tell the story of how they began dating until after they were already married, revealing that they first met in July 2021. Just a couple weeks after meeting, Qualley shared that she tried on a wedding dress for a Chanel fashion show, and instantly knew she’d be walking down the aisle to Antonoff in the near future.

March 2022: The Public Debut

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After nearly a year together, Antonoff and Qualley finally made their first public appearance as a couple when they attended the AFI Awards Luncheon on March 11, 2022 arm-in-arm.

March 2023: Their Love Is Immortalized By Lana Del Rey

Antonoff gave Qualley the ultimate romantic gift about two years into their relationship: her very own Lana Del Rey song. Antonoff and Del Rey released their swoon-y duet “Margaret” on March 24, 2023. The specific lyrics described how Antonoff felt when he first met Qualley on a rooftop in 2021, with the repetitive chorus emphasizing how it was love at first sight: “When you know, you know.”

August 2023: A Chaotically Star-Studded Wedding

Qualley’s manifestation came true on Aug. 19, 2023 when she married Antonoff in a Chanel gown in Long Island City, New Jersey. However, not everything went according to plan. Because of Swift’s presence at the nuptials, the event was swarmed by her superfans, causing local authorities to shut down nearby streets. Antonoff later expressed his irritation at the uninvited guests in his song “Dirty Wedding Dress.”

April 2026: The First Hint Of Tension

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At the time, it didn’t seem like a big deal when Qualley changed her Instagram handle from “isimostar” to “sarahmargaretqualley23” in April 2026, but looking back, it now seems to be the first sign of possible issues in the relationship. Antonoff revealed in a 2024 Bleachers song that “Isimo” was his nickname for Qualley. Before “isimostar,” Qualley’s username was “isimolady” — so when she removed the pet name from her IG, it seemed to indicate distance.

July 2026: Jack & Margaret Reportedly Break Up

Rumors of troubles in Antonoff and Qualley’s marriage first popped up when Qualley did not attend Swift and Kelce’s wedding as her husband’s date. Shortly after that, fans noticed that Qualley had removed several photos of Antonoff from her Instagram, including her posts from their 2023 wedding. Several outlets then confirmed the separation. People’s sources claimed they were still “figuring things out,” but the relationship had reportedly been “rocky” for a while: “They argue a lot, and between her career and him constantly being on the road or working late in the studio, it’s been difficult.”