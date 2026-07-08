Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was meant to be a spectacle of love, but it may have exposed a totally unexpected celebrity breakup. After Swift’s longtime collaborator and friend Jack Antonoff showed up to the nuptials solo, fans wondered why his wife Margaret Qualley skipped the big event. And that one question opened a whole can of worms about the couple, sparking a theory they may have quietly broken up.

And sure enough, People reported on July 8 that Qualley and Antonoff have split up, with sources saying the married couple is still “figuring things out” amid a “rocky” period. Here’s how eagle-eyed fans noticed the tension before the breakup was reported.

At first, skeptics assumed that Qualley missed the wedding because she was filming her upcoming movie King Snake in Arkansas, but production had wrapped on that set a few weeks earlier. So, with no other clear explanation for why Qualley wouldn’t join her hubby to celebrate their friends’ wedding, social media sleuths dug up some telling clues about the state of the Qualley and Antonoff marriage.

The first hint came back in April, when Qualley changed her Instagram username from “isimostar” to “sarahmargaretqualley23.” Although it’s not clear what her original username meant, it seemed to have a special connection to Antonoff, since his band Bleachers released a love song called “Isimo” in 2024.

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But the most shocking clue is what’s not on Qualley’s Instagram. After the actor opted out of being her husband’s date at Swift and Kelce’s wedding, fans noticed that Qualley had deleted several photos of Antonoff from her Instagram grid, including romantic pics from their 2023 wedding. While neither Qualley nor Antonoff have spoken about their relationship recently, the removal of their wedding photos definitely seems to be indicating that a shift has occurred.

Qualley and Antonoff began dating outside of the public eye in 2021. They didn’t reveal their relationship publicly until two years later, and then got married in 2023. Qualley has since said that she picked out her Chanel wedding dress just two weeks after she began dating Antonoff in 2021, correctly predicting she’d be wearing it to say “I do” just a couple years later.