Fans wondering whether or not Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley are still together may be in for a surprise, as a source who reportedly spoke with People on Jan. 7 claimed the two have apparently split. "They broke up on Saturday. They're just in different places in their lives," the source reportedly told the publication, later adding that Qualley is apparently "ready to get back to work." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Qualley and LaBeouf for comment on the claims they've broken up, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

News of Qualley and LaBeouf's reported split comes a month after LaBeouf's ex FKA Twigs sued the actor for abuse she alleges took place throughout their relationship, which lasted from 2018 to 2019. In the suit, Twigs accused LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. Additionally, the singer alleged her ex knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. Karolyn Pho, a stylist who also previously dated LaBeouf, alleged similar abuse in the same lawsuit.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," Twigs said in a Dec. 13 interview with The New York Times. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

LaBeouf acknowledged the claims in a Dec. 10 email to the New York Times. “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he wrote. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

According to a separate source who reportedly spoke to People on Jan. 7, Qualley was apparently aware of the "backlash" she was receiving for dating LaBeouf following the claims made in Twigs' lawsuit. That said, the lawsuit was not listed by either source as one of the reasons for their reported split.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.