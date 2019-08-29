Thought he'd end up with Ari, but it wasn't a match... Then he made out with Kate B., but I just look back and laugh.. And now it is rumored that Pete's seeing someone new... Hey there, Margaret Qualley — tell me if the rumor's true! Even though Us Weekly just broke the news about Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley's reported relationship, the comedian and the actor apparently have been coupled up for months already, according to a source. "They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him," the source claimed. So why am I just finding out about this now?

Davidson doesn't usually tend to be tight-lipped about his love life, but after his very public relationships with Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale, it seems that Davidson wants to keep this rumored new romance private. Elite Daily has reached out to reps for both Davidson and Qualley but did not hear back in time for publication.

However, they may not keep things hush-hush for long. Us Weekly also reported that the two are potentially going to make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival. The festival kicks off on Aug. 28 and goes through Sept. 7, so that big debut may just be around the corner.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As you're probably aware, the Saturday Night Live cast member was formerly linked to pop star Ariana Grande, to whom he became engaged after just a few weeks of dating in 2018. Unfortunately, the two decided that they had moved things along a little too quickly and said, "thank u, next." Next up for Davidson: actor Kate Beckinsale, with whom he played a pretty intense game of tonsil hockey at a hockey game (much to the seeming discomfort of Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski). But that relationship also fizzled out after about four months of dating.

Now the rumored new lady in Davidson's life is Qualley, who's following in the footsteps of her mother, legendary actor Andie MacDowell. Qualley rose to fame playing Justin Theroux's daughter Jill in HBO's The Leftovers, and she also recently appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Her next film, a political thriller called Seberg, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 30, where she and Davidson will supposedly be stepping out together. Other acting credits for Qualley include Netflix original movies Death Note and IO, as well as Native Son, Adam, and Strange but True, among others.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though Qualley keeps a pretty low profile when it comes to her dating life, she — like Davidson — has been romantically linked to two other Hollywood stars. Before she reportedly started seeing Davidson, Qualley previously dated her Death Note costar Nat Wolff. Most recently, she was rumored to be in a relationship with director Cary Fukanaga, who she began dating in May 2017, according to Us Weekly. It's unclear when she and Fukanaga split, and little is known yet about her rumored relationship with Davidson (it is just a rumor still, after all), but you better believe I'll be standing by for more details.