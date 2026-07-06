It’s quite clear that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were leaning into spectacle with their massive Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3, and they really got people talking by selecting the perfect millennial wordsmith to deliver a reportedly divisive speech to the arena full of A-listers. The night of the nuptials, The Daily Mail cited anonymous attendees who claimed Lena Dunham made remarks at the reception that didn’t sit well with some of the guests. But the Girls creator laughed off any would-be controversy on social media.

One of the first bits of delicious gossip to emerge from Swift and Kelce’s super-private wedding ceremony involved Swift’s longtime friend, Dunham. On the night of July 3, a Daily Mail report alleged that Dunham made a joke during her reception speech about Kelce’s career, quipping that “American football is just straight guys reenacting gay porn.”

While Swift reportedly laughed at the joke, calling Dunham a genius, the Daily Mail sources labeled the joke as “shockingly rude,” considering several football stars were in attendance. However the remark was received, Dunham didn’t seem disheartened. In her July 5 Instagram post recapping the wedding, she winked at the reported gay joke while listing all the ceremonies she’s ready to speak at.

“Available going forward for weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, and sweet sixteens (gay ones),” Dunham wrote.

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Dunham’s friendship with Swift has lasted for nearly 15 years, although there had been some speculation about a falling out during a pivotal era. The pair first connected in 2012 after a celebratory back-and-forth on Twitter about each others’ work led to a friendship blossoming in private DMs. Dunham went on to star in Swift’s 2014 “Bad Blood” music video, which cemented her place in Swift’s mid-2010s friend “squad.”

Things got complicated in late 2017 when Dunham broke up with her then-boyfriend, Jack Antonoff. The split had Swiftian ramifications, since Antonoff was becoming Swift’s go-to record producer, and fellow squad member Lorde was also heavily rumored to be involved in the mess.

Though Dunham and Swift stopped interacting publicly for a little while, they proved their friendship survived the 2010s when Swift was a bridesmaid for Dunham’s wedding in 2021. Five years later, it was Dunham’s turn to toast her famous friend on her special night.