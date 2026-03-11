Travis Kelce is still going to be the “guy on the Chiefs,” and a big reason for that is his fiancée, Taylor Swift. When the 2025 NFL season ended a few months ago, there were so many rumors that Kelce may not return to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 14th season in the league. However, the tight end put the retirement gossip to bed in March, confirming he’s not throwing in the towel just yet.

Even before Kelce revealed that he’ll still be competing in the NFL, 2026 was already going to be a busy year, as he’s planning a wedding to Swift. The Chiefs star said it was actually seeing Swift’s incredible work ethic that inspired him to keep playing.

“We share the same love for what we do,” Kelce said during his March 10 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “And fortunately, we've had this desire since we were kids in our selective professions. It’s just amazing to see her keep going to the table, keep finding new things to write about, keep finding new melodies and things like that, and on top of that, still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does, and yeah, of course, that’s motivating.”

“That’s motivating for anyone to see, let alone my fiancée,” Kelce continued. “Knowing that I’m going through something where I’m trying to figure out exactly what the future holds for me, something like that definitely motivates me to say, ‘You know what, I’m not done either. I still got some ideas in the back of my mind. I still got some juice left to play this game.’ So without a doubt.”

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

While Kelce said that he took the retirement decision very seriously, his team had known for a while that he would be joining them back on the field in 2026.

"You always need to take a step back on it," Kelce said. "Breathe, let the emotions of the season settle down and see where the body is, and things like that. But man I'm still in love with this game, I'm still in love with going to work, putting on the pads, grinding it out and playing the game."