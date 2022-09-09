After a year held via Zoom and another year held outdoors, the Emmys are back inside at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12. Longtime actor and Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson will take the reins as host as your favorite actors and TV shows — from Zendaya to Reese Witherspoon, Ted Lasso to Only Murders in the Building — will be honored for their work over the past year.

The 2022 Emmys are also implementing a hefty number of rules and eligibility changes this year. Episode length requirements for drama and comedy series nominations have been eliminated, as has the Interactive Program category. Outstanding Stunt Coordination has been split back into two categories after being combined (for the second time) last year: one for comedy series and variety programs and the other for drama series, limited or anthology series, or movie.

"This year our Awards Committee has worked with industry colleagues to further define program eligibility for the Emmy competition," Frank Scherma, Chairman and CEO for the Television Academy, said in a statement. "We've made great strides in differentiating what is eligible for our respective competitions, in concert with ongoing changes in content development and distribution."

You’ve watched some of the shows nominated this year, but just how can you watch the Emmys ceremony live? Here’s a guide.

How To Watch The 2022 Emmys

The Emmys ceremony will are live on NBC from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. If you have a local TV provider, you can watch the ceremony on NBC.com or through the NBC app on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

If you don’t have a cable hookup, the show will be livestreamed on Peacock too. A base-level Peacock subscription normally runs you $4.99 per month, but the streamer is currently running a deal where new users can secure a price of $1.99 per month for one year. Other services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirectTV Stream, and FuboTV also provide access to live TV to watch the ceremony.

Red carpet coverage of the show airs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on E! and will also be available on Peacock, as it’s a part of the NBCUniversal umbrella. In addition, People and Entertainment Weekly will kick off a red carpet livestream on YouTube at 6 p.m. ET.

Who Is Hosting The 2022 Emmy Awards?

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will be in charge of hosting duties this year. It’ll be the first time the All That alum will be hosting the Emmys. His SNL co-stars Michael Che and Colin Jost previously hosted the show together back in 2018.

“I feel great,” Thompson told the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 6 ahead of the ceremony. “I definitely don’t feel like I’m floating out there by myself. I’m really excited about it. There’s some great pieces coming together.”

What Are The Most Nominated Shows At The 2022 Emmy Awards?

HBO’s hit series Succession leads this year’s nominees with 25 nods total, including Outstanding Drama Series. It previously won the category in 2020. Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox are both up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while co-stars Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfayden are both up for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Sarah Snook and J. Smith-Cameron are both up for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Other top nominees include Ted Lasso and The White Lotus. Both have 20 nominations, and they’re followed by Hacks and Only Murders in the Building with 17 and Euphoria with 16. Zendaya is up for her second Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award. Zendaya previously took him Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020 and became the category’s youngest winner.

Her Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney is nominated twice this year: Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria and Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The White Lotus.

You can read up on all the nominees here.

Why Are The 2022 Emmys On A Monday? What To Know

If you’re confused why the Emmys are happening on a Monday this year instead of the usual Sunday ceremony, you’re not alone. But believe it or not, it’s happened several times before.

The Emmys typically air every September on the Sunday before the start of the fall TV season. The show switches broadcasters every year between ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. Whenever it’s NBC’s turn to host every four years, the network opts to air the show on Monday as to not conflict with Sunday Night Football.