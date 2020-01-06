Roman Got A Kiss From Daddy At The Golden Globes & 'Succession' Fans Can't Deal

The Succession-hive had a bunch of reasons to celebrate on Sunday, Jan. 5, as the hit HBO series took home multiple trophies at the Golden Globe Awards, but one moment totally stole the show on Twitter. After Brian Cox was announced as the winner of the Best Performance in a Drama Television Series, he gave his co-star Kieran Culkin a quick kiss, which fulfilled a long-running online joke about the series. Yep, Roman got a kiss from daddy at the Golden Globes, and everyone is joking about the moment.

The 2020 Golden Globes was a huge night for Succession, as the second season of the hit HBO family drama won two of its three nominations. Although Kieran Culkin lost the Supporting Actor category to Chernobyl's Stellan Skarsgård, Succession took home the Best TV Drama trophy award and star Brian Cox won for Best Actor in a TV Drama. Before walking up to the stage to accept his trophy, Cox hugged his co-stars and notably gave a quick kiss to Culkin.

The sweet moment immediately caught the attention of every Succession fan with a Twitter account, since a viral parody song set to the show's theme mentions all of the Roy children vying for "a kiss from daddy." The song came courtesy of comedian and writer Demi Adejuyigbe, who tweeted it out in October. In case you missed it, you can check out the song for yourself below.

After Adejuyigbe posted his lyrics, they blew up among Succession fans, particularly the "kiss from daddy" bit. Since the joke-filled track is all about Kendall, Roman, Shiv, and Connor Roy trying to get a kiss from patriarch Logan Roy, fans freaked out when Cox (who plays Logan) gave a kiss to Culkin (who played Roman) during the Golden Globes. Twitter blew up with every Succession fan making the "kiss from daddy" joke.

After the joke totally took over Twitter, the "kiss from daddy"-creator Adejuyigbe reacted to all the attention by jokingly saying he regretted releasing his parody song.

Now that Succession is getting more awards love than ever before, hopefully, fans can expect to see more kisses from daddy as the cast takes center stage at future awards shows.