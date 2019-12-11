Apparently, the Screen Actors Guild has no love for the Roy family. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the SAG Awards announced its 2020 nominations, and TV fans were quick to point out that the buzzy HBO series Succession was nowhere to be found among the list of honored shows. These tweets about Succession's 2020 SAG Awards snub underly just how upset the fandom is at the show getting overlooked.

Ever since it first premiered in the summer of 2018, Succession has steadily grown to become one of the most popular shows on Twitter, and all of those fans were expecting the show's second season to dominate the 2020 awards season. But the fandom was met with disappointing news on Dec. 11, as the SAG Awards completely snubbed Succession for the second year in a row.

The family drama, which centers on the manipulative and scheming Roy children who compete to become the successor to their father's media conglomerate, did not receive even one nomination in any of the SAG Awards' drama categories this year. Most notably, the series was shut out from the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series category, which is the one that fans were expecting the Succession cast to get nominated for. Instead, the shows who earned spots in that category were: Big Little Lies, The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Stranger Things.

While the SAG Awards shutout was definitely a blow for Succession fans, the show's supporters still have reason to celebrate this awards season. The series earned three Golden Globes nominations the day prior to the SAG Awards' 2020 announcement. Succession is up for the Best Drama Series award at the Globes this year, along with acting nominations for Brian Cox and Kiernan Culkin. Although, despite the Globes nominations, some Succession fans were still upset to see that Jeremy Strong was not nominated for his particularly dark and depressing lead role as Kendall Roy.

Earlier this year, Succession's first season earned five Emmy nominations, and wound up taking home the awards for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Main Title Theme Music. Due to release date guidelines, its second season, which just ended in October, will not be eligible until next year's Emmys.

But despite Succession getting love from the Golden Globes and the Emmys, for some reason, it still has yet to be recognized by the SAG Awards. Here's hoping for better luck next year.