Here's The Full List Of Emmy Nominees, Plus More Deets About The Awards

Most awards eligibility periods run from January to December, following a regular calendar year. But the Emmys are built different. The television season and eligibility end in May, putting the awards’ red carpet event at the top of the new TV season in September. With so much TV since June 2021, it’s no wonder the 2022 Emmys categories are stacked. Let’s run down everything to know, from the nominees to when the ceremony will air.
The Emmys have struggled in the last couple of years. Due to its offset calendar, the 2020 Emmys was the first completely virtual awards ceremony, and the ratings crashed. But the good news about hitting rock bottom is there’s nowhere to go but up, and the 2021 ceremony bounced back significantly. It helped that the ceremony was rethought entirely, moving from an Oscars-like theatrical presentation to a more relaxed Golden Globes dinner-theater setting.
The affair was also more low-key, with gentle ribbing from host Cedric the Entertainer, sweet speeches from winners like Jean Smart (Hacks) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), and an entire section of awards to the U.K. contingent of actors from The Crown. (Due to travel restrictions, they were at a satellite party in their home country.)
There are hints that there will be further changes for this year’s ceremony as the show moves its yearly round-robin of broadcast hosts from CBS and Paramount+ to NBC and Peacock.
Here’s everything to know about the ceremony so far:
2022 Primetime Emmys Nominations
Drama Series
- Better Call Saul AMC
- Euphoria HBO
- Ozark Netflix
- Severance Apple TV+
- Squid Game Netflix
- Stranger Things Netflix
- Succession HBO
- Yellowjackets Showtime
Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary ABC
- Barry HBO
- Curb Your Enthusiasm HBO
- Hacks HBO
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Amazon Prime Video
- Only Murders in the Building Hulu
- Ted Lasso Apple TV+
- What We Do in the Shadows FX
Limited Series
- Dopesick Hulu
- The Dropout Hulu
- Inventing Anna Netflix
- Pam and Tommy Hulu
- The White Lotus HBO
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman Ozark
- Brian Cox Succession
- Lee Jung-jae Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott Severance
- Jeremy Strong Succession
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer Killing Eve
- Laura Linney Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show
- Zendaya Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Donald Glover Atlanta
- Bill Hader Barry
- Nicholas Hoult The Great
- Steve Martin Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning The Great
- Issa Rae Insecure
- Jean Smart Hacks
Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Movie
- Colin Firth The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac Scenes From a Marriage
- Michael Keaton Dopesick
- Himesh Patel Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan Pam and Tommy
Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie
- Toni Collette The Staircase
- Julia Garner Inventing Anna
- Lily James Pam and Tommy
- Sarah Paulson Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley Maid
- Amanda Seyfried The Dropout
Variety Talk Series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Comedy Central
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver HBO
- Late Night With Seth Meyers NBC
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert CBS
Competition Program
- The Amazing Race CBS
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Prime Video
- Nailed It! Netflix
- RuPaul’s Drag Race VH1
- Top Chef Bravo
- The Voice NBC
Television Movie
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers Disney+
- Ray Donovan: The Movie Showtime
- Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon Paramount+
- The Survivor HBO/HBO Max
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas The Roku Channel
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette Severance
- Julia Garner Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon Squid Game
- Christina Ricci Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron Succession
- Sarah Snook Succession
- Sydney Sweeney Euphoria
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nicholas Braun Succession
- Billy Crudup The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin Succession
- Park Hae-soo Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen Succession
- John Turturro Severance
- Christopher Walken Severance
- Oh Yeong-su Squid Game
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder Hacks
- Janelle James Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan Barry
- Brett Goldstein Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler Barry
- Bowen Yang Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Movie
- Connie Britton The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham Dopesick
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Movie
- Murray Bartlett The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy The White Lotus
- Will Poulter Dopesick
- Seth Rogen Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg Dopesick
- Steve Zahn The White Lotus
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
- Atlanta FX
- Barry HBO/HBO Max
- Hacks HBO/HBO Max
- The Ms. Pat Show BET+
- Only Murders In The Building Hulu
- Ted Lasso Apple TV+
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
- Ozark Netflix
- Severance Apple TV+
- Squid Game Netflix
- Succession HBO/HBO Max
- Yellowjackets Showtime
Outstanding Directing For A Limited/Anthology Series Or Movie
- Dopesick Hulu
- The Dropout Hulu
- MAID Netflix
- Station Eleven HBO/HBO Max
- The White Lotus HBO/HBO Max
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show HBO/HBO Max
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver HBO/HBO Max
- Late Night With Seth Meyers NBC
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert CBS
- Saturday Night Live NBC
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary ABC
- Barry HBO/HBO Max
- Hacks HBO/HBO Max
- Only Murders In The Building Hulu
- Ted Lasso Apple TV+
- What We Do In The Shadows FX
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
- Better Call Saul AMC
- Ozark Netflix
- Severance Apple TV+
- Squid Game Netflix
- Succession HBO/HBO Max
- Yellowjackets Showtime
Outstanding Writing For A Limited/Anthology Series Or Movie
- Dopesick Hulu
- The Dropout Hulu
- Impeachment: American Crime Story FX
- MAID Netflix
- Station Eleven HBO/HBO Max
- The White Lotus HBO/HBO Max
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show HBO/HBO Max
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Comedy Central
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver HBO/HBO Max
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert CBS
- Saturday Night Live NBC
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
- Ali Wong: Don Wong Netflix
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents Comedy Central
- Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel HBO/HBO Max
- Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) Netflix
- Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special Netflix
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
- The Andy Warhol Diaries Netflix
- How To With John Wilson HBO/HBO Max
- Lucy And Desi Prime Video
- The Problem With Jon Stewart Apple TV+
- The Tinder Swindler Netflix
Highlights from the Creative Arts Emmy Nominations
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Hope Davis Succession
- Marcia Gay Harden The Morning Show
- Martha Kelly Euphoria
- Sanaa Lathan Succession
- Harriet Walter Succession
- Lee You-mi Squid Game
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Adrien Brody Succession
- James Cromwell Succession
- Colman Domingo Euphoria
- Arian Moayed Succession
- Tom Pelphrey Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgård Succession
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Jane Adams Hacks
- Harriet Sansom Harris Hacks
- Jane Lynch Only Murders in the Building
- Laurie Metcalf Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson Hacks
- Harriet Walter Ted Lasso
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jerrod Carmichael Saturday Night Live
- Bill Hader Curb Your Enthusiasm
- James Lance Ted Lasso
- Nathan Lane Only Murders in the Building
- Christopher McDonald Hacks
- Sam Richardson Ted Lasso
Variety Sketch Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max
- Saturday Night Live • NBC
Host for a Reality/ Competition Program
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness Queer Eye
- Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman Making It
- Nicole Byer Nailed It!
- Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary Shark Tank
- Padma Lakshmi Top Chef
- RuPaul RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Animated Program
- Arcane “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” • Netflix
- Bob’s Burgers “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner” • FOX
- Rick and Morty “Mort Dinner Rick Andre” • Adult Swim
- The Simpsons “Pixelated and Afraid” • FOX
- What If…? “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?” • Disney+
Outstanding Choreography For Variety/Reality Programming
- Annie Live! • “Hard Knock Life / We Got Annie / NYC”
- Dancing With The Stars • “I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy”
- The Oscars • “Be Alive”
- Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • “Opening”
- Step Into… The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough • “Moulin Rouge “Roxanne”
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
- Euphoria • “Holding Out For A Hero”
- Goliath • “The Pain Killer”
- The Porter • “Opening Stardust Dance Number”
- Schmigadoon! • “Corn Puddin’”
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year”
Outstanding Main Title Design
- Candy • Hulu
- Cowboy Bebop • Netflix
- Foundation • Apple TV+
- Lisey’s Story • Apple TV+
- Only Murders In The Building • Hulu
- Pachinko • Apple TV+
- Severance • Apple TV+
Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics
- Euphoria “Elliot’s Song”
- Euphoria “I’m Tired”
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Maybe Monica”
- Schmigadoon! “Corn Puddin’”
- This Is Us “The Forever Now”
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- Loki • Disney+
- Only Murders In The Building • Hulu
- Severance • Apple TV+
- Squid Game • Netflix
- The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
- F. Murray Abraham Moon Knight
- Julie Andrews Bridgerton
- Chadwick Boseman What If…?
- Maya Rudolph Big Mouth
- Stanley Tucci Central Park
- Jessica Walter Archer
- Jeffrey Wright What If…?
Outstanding Documentary/Nonfiction Special
- Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) • FX
- George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max
- Lucy And Desi • Prime Video
- The Tinder Swindler • Netflix
- We Feed People • Disney+
Outstanding Documentary/Nonfiction Series
- The Andy Warhol Diaries • Netflix
- The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy • Netflix
- 100 Foot Wave • HBO/HBO Max
- We Need To Talk About Cosby • Showtime
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
- Antiques Roadshow • PBS
- Fixer Upper: Welcome Home • Magnolia Network
- Love Is Blind • Netflix
- Queer Eye • Netflix
- Shark Tank • ABC
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
- Below Deck Mediterranean • Bravo
- Cheer • Netflix
- Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • VH1
- Selling Sunset • Netflix
Who Is Hosting The 2022 Emmys?
As of right now, NBC has not announced a host for the 2022 Emmys.
When Will The 2022 Emmys Take Place?
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The Creative Arts Emmys will air live on Sunday, Sept. 10, on FXX at 8:00 p.m. ET.