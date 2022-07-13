Here's The Full List Of Emmy Nominees, Plus More Deets About The Awards

Most awards eligibility periods run from January to December, following a regular calendar year. But the Emmys are built different. The television season and eligibility end in May, putting the awards’ red carpet event at the top of the new TV season in September. With so much TV since June 2021, it’s no wonder the 2022 Emmys categories are stacked. Let’s run down everything to know, from the nominees to when the ceremony will air.

The Emmys have struggled in the last couple of years. Due to its offset calendar, the 2020 Emmys was the first completely virtual awards ceremony, and the ratings crashed. But the good news about hitting rock bottom is there’s nowhere to go but up, and the 2021 ceremony bounced back significantly. It helped that the ceremony was rethought entirely, moving from an Oscars-like theatrical presentation to a more relaxed Golden Globes dinner-theater setting.

The affair was also more low-key, with gentle ribbing from host Cedric the Entertainer, sweet speeches from winners like Jean Smart (Hacks) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), and an entire section of awards to the U.K. contingent of actors from The Crown. (Due to travel restrictions, they were at a satellite party in their home country.)

There are hints that there will be further changes for this year’s ceremony as the show moves its yearly round-robin of broadcast hosts from CBS and Paramount+ to NBC and Peacock.

Here’s everything to know about the ceremony so far:

2022 Primetime Emmys Nominations

Drama Series

Better Call Saul AMC

Euphoria HBO

Ozark Netflix

Severance Apple TV+

Squid Game Netflix

Stranger Things Netflix

Succession HBO

Yellowjackets Showtime

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary ABC

Barry HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm HBO

Hacks HBO

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Amazon Prime Video

Only Murders in the Building Hulu

Ted Lasso Apple TV+

What We Do in the Shadows FX

Limited Series

Dopesick Hulu

The Dropout Hulu

Inventing Anna Netflix

Pam and Tommy Hulu

The White Lotus HBO

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman Ozark

Brian Cox Succession

Lee Jung-jae Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul

Adam Scott Severance

Jeremy Strong Succession

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer Killing Eve

Laura Linney Ozark

Melanie Lynskey Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show

Zendaya Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover Atlanta

Bill Hader Barry

Nicholas Hoult The Great

Steve Martin Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning The Great

Issa Rae Insecure

Jean Smart Hacks

Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Movie

Colin Firth The Staircase

Andrew Garfield Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton Dopesick

Himesh Patel Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan Pam and Tommy

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie

Toni Collette The Staircase

Julia Garner Inventing Anna

Lily James Pam and Tommy

Sarah Paulson Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley Maid

Amanda Seyfried The Dropout

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver HBO

Late Night With Seth Meyers NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert CBS

Competition Program

The Amazing Race CBS

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Prime Video

Nailed It! Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race VH1

Top Chef Bravo

The Voice NBC

Television Movie

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers Disney+

Ray Donovan: The Movie Showtime

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon Paramount+

The Survivor HBO/HBO Max

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas The Roku Channel

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette Severance

Julia Garner Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon Squid Game

Christina Ricci Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron Succession

Sarah Snook Succession

Sydney Sweeney Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun Succession

Billy Crudup The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin Succession

Park Hae-soo Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen Succession

John Turturro Severance

Christopher Walken Severance

Oh Yeong-su Squid Game

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder Hacks

Janelle James Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan Barry

Brett Goldstein Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler Barry

Bowen Yang Saturday Night Live

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Movie

Connie Britton The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney The White Lotus

Mare Winningham Dopesick

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Movie

Murray Bartlett The White Lotus

Jake Lacy The White Lotus

Will Poulter Dopesick

Seth Rogen Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg Dopesick

Steve Zahn The White Lotus

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta FX

Barry HBO/HBO Max

Hacks HBO/HBO Max

The Ms. Pat Show BET+

Only Murders In The Building Hulu

Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Ozark Netflix

Severance Apple TV+

Squid Game Netflix

Succession HBO/HBO Max

Yellowjackets Showtime

Outstanding Directing For A Limited/Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick Hulu

The Dropout Hulu

MAID Netflix

Station Eleven HBO/HBO Max

The White Lotus HBO/HBO Max

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show HBO/HBO Max

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver HBO/HBO Max

Late Night With Seth Meyers NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert CBS

Saturday Night Live NBC

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary ABC

Barry HBO/HBO Max

Hacks HBO/HBO Max

Only Murders In The Building Hulu

Ted Lasso Apple TV+

What We Do In The Shadows FX

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Better Call Saul AMC

Ozark Netflix

Severance Apple TV+

Squid Game Netflix

Succession HBO/HBO Max

Yellowjackets Showtime

Outstanding Writing For A Limited/Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick Hulu

The Dropout Hulu

Impeachment: American Crime Story FX

MAID Netflix

Station Eleven HBO/HBO Max

The White Lotus HBO/HBO Max

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show HBO/HBO Max

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Comedy Central

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver HBO/HBO Max

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert CBS

Saturday Night Live NBC

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Ali Wong: Don Wong Netflix

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents Comedy Central

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel HBO/HBO Max

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) Netflix

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special Netflix

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries Netflix

How To With John Wilson HBO/HBO Max

Lucy And Desi Prime Video

The Problem With Jon Stewart Apple TV+

The Tinder Swindler Netflix

Highlights from the Creative Arts Emmy Nominations

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis Succession

Marcia Gay Harden The Morning Show

Martha Kelly Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan Succession

Harriet Walter Succession

Lee You-mi Squid Game

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody Succession

James Cromwell Succession

Colman Domingo Euphoria

Arian Moayed Succession

Tom Pelphrey Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård Succession

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris Hacks

Jane Lynch Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf Hacks

Kaitlin Olson Hacks

Harriet Walter Ted Lasso

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald Hacks

Sam Richardson Ted Lasso

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max

Saturday Night Live • NBC

Host for a Reality/ Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness Queer Eye

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman Making It

Nicole Byer Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi Top Chef

RuPaul RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” • Netflix

Bob’s Burgers “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner” • FOX

Rick and Morty “Mort Dinner Rick Andre” • Adult Swim

The Simpsons “Pixelated and Afraid” • FOX

What If…? “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?” • Disney+

Outstanding Choreography For Variety/Reality Programming

Annie Live! • “Hard Knock Life / We Got Annie / NYC”

Dancing With The Stars • “I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy”

The Oscars • “Be Alive”

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • “Opening”

Step Into… The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough • “Moulin Rouge “Roxanne”

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Euphoria • “Holding Out For A Hero”

Goliath • “The Pain Killer”

The Porter • “Opening Stardust Dance Number”

Schmigadoon! • “Corn Puddin’”

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year”

Outstanding Main Title Design

Candy • Hulu

Cowboy Bebop • Netflix

Foundation • Apple TV+

Lisey’s Story • Apple TV+

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu

Pachinko • Apple TV+

Severance • Apple TV+

Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics

Euphoria “Elliot’s Song”

Euphoria “I’m Tired”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Maybe Monica”

Schmigadoon! “Corn Puddin’”

This Is Us “The Forever Now”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Loki • Disney+

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu

Severance • Apple TV+

Squid Game • Netflix

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

F. Murray Abraham Moon Knight

Julie Andrews Bridgerton

Chadwick Boseman What If…?

Maya Rudolph Big Mouth

Stanley Tucci Central Park

Jessica Walter Archer

Jeffrey Wright What If…?

Outstanding Documentary/Nonfiction Special

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) • FX

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix

We Feed People • Disney+

Outstanding Documentary/Nonfiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Netflix

The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy • Netflix

100 Foot Wave • HBO/HBO Max

We Need To Talk About Cosby • Showtime

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home • Magnolia Network

Love Is Blind • Netflix

Queer Eye • Netflix

Shark Tank • ABC

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean • Bravo

Cheer • Netflix

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • VH1

Selling Sunset • Netflix

Who Is Hosting The 2022 Emmys?

As of right now, NBC has not announced a host for the 2022 Emmys.

When Will The 2022 Emmys Take Place?

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The Creative Arts Emmys will air live on Sunday, Sept. 10, on FXX at 8:00 p.m. ET.