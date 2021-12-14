This Succession Theory About Shiv Will Absolutely Wreck You

Succession successfully upended the playing field in the Season 3 finale. Each season ends with a significant twist of fate. Season 1 took Kendall out at the knees after he left a kid to drown; Season 2 with Kendall going rogue on his family. However, Season 3’s game-changer was the biggest so far; Logan decided to sell Waystar RoyCo, cutting all four of his children out of the deal. Everyone has something to lose, but the youngest Shiv may suffer most, primarily if these theories Shiv is pregnant on Succession wind up being correct.

Warning: Spoilers for Succession Season 3 follow. In the penultimate episode of Season 3, Shiv has a heart-to-heart with her mother, Caroline, who admits she should never have had children. It’s a blow for any child to hear a parent say that, but especially Shiv, since Caroline is comparing herself to her deeply ambitious and child-free daughter. Shiv shouldn’t have kids, which is the right choice in Caroline’s view.

But if there’s one truth about Shiv, it’s that if someone tells her she can’t or shouldn’t have something, suddenly it’s all she wants. A perfect example would be the control of Warstar RoyCo. In Season 1, Shiv wanted nothing to do with her father’s company until she was told that was a wise choice since Logan would never give it to her; now, it’s all she sees. Shiv went home that night ready to make a baby right then and there with Tom. It was a fateful choice since Shiv got dirty and frighteningly honest with Tom in bed that night, admitting aloud she thinks her husband will never be worthy of her.

Shiv’s baldfaced truths were a significant factor, hardening Tom’s heart and leading him to betray her to Logan in the finale. But fans suspect it may be even more pivotal if Shiv is carrying Tom’s child.

Now, here’s the problem: Shiv and Tom’s encounter happens less than 24 hours before the finale’s closing moments. The chances of Shiv already being pregnant (and knowing she is!) are about nil. (That’s not how any of that works.) And yet, fans noticed things that seemed off.

Shiv Didn’t Drink At The Wedding

Graeme Hunter/HBO

Considering her older (not eldest), brother nearly kicked it from passing out inebriated in a pool and wound up hospitalized overnight, this is an understandable choice. But also, Shiv is a drinker, and Caroline’s wedding is a stressful event. It seems relatively suspicious Shiv wouldn’t have a cocktail or a glass of wine, especially since it’s all extremely high-end stuff.

That’s where the psychological factor comes in. Shiv can’t know if she’s pregnant or not, but part of her is already deciding not to drink as if she can will it into being by acting like she is. Since that’s how Shiv functions at Waystar, it seems a likely scenario.

Shiv’s Tummy Touching

Graeme Hunter/HBO

It’s the universal signal on TV for “pregnant female character.” However, it could be as simple as the Italian food is a bit rich and heavy, and Shiv’s been eating a lot of it. It could be the dress (which looks fabulous on her) is making her self-conscious. Once again, like with the liquor, it could be a psychological thing, where her subconscious focus on wanting to be pregnant to show them all is causing her to touch her belly unconsciously.

The most suspicious touch comes at the end when Shiv realizes Tom is the one who told Logan they were coming to stage a coup. But it’s just as likely Shiv is holding herself because the sheer enormity of her suppressed rage is making her nauseous. Despite her choice to marry someone who she viewed as incapable of climbing the ladders of power, in the end, her greatest fear came true; her husband sold her out.

The Nero Connection

Graeme Hunter/HBO

But there is one theory that makes sense and could prove that when the show returns, Shiv will discover her home pregnancy test reads “Yes.” It’s the Nero-Sporus conversations that have been laced through Tom and Greg’s interactions.

In Episode 4 of this season, Tom tells Greg the story of Roman emperor Nero, who murdered his wife, Sabina, by pushing her down the stairs. In his guilt-ridden grief, he then had a young boy who looked just like her, Sporus, castrated and married him as a substitute. Tom’s line to Greg at the time, “I’d castrate you and marry you in a heartbeat,” was an instant meme. But it was also a foreshadowing, as the story came up again in the finale, as Tom readied himself to sell out Shiv in a way they could never come back from. “Do you wanna come with me, Sporus?” he asks Greg. It’s time to push Shiv down the stairs.

How does this relate to Shiv being pregnant? The whole reason Nero pushed Sabina down the stairs was she was carrying his baby. Now Tom has taken Shiv’s power within the company away from her, leaving her nothing but to stay home and raise his children.

Succession Seasons 1-3 are streaming on HBO Max. Season 4 is expected out in 2022.