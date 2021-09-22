Here's Everything We Know About Hacks Season 2 So Far

Hacks made a big splash at the 2021 Emmys, winning awards for both Comedy Writing and Comedy Directing, while star Jean Smart took home the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. These wins were no surprise to fans of the show who have been singing its praises and pining for a Hacks Season 2 for months. But for many newcomers, all the awards attention will be the push they need to finally give the HBO Max series a try. The good news for both longtime fans (Vance Heads? Ava-nators? What do we call ourselves?) and Hacks newbies alike is that Hacks has already been renewed for a Season 2, so there’s more to come after that major Season 1 cliffhanger.

Warning: Spoilers for Hacks Season 1 follow. In Hacks Season 1, Smart plays Deborah Vance, an aging Las Vegas comedian who hires a snarky young comedy writer named Ava (Hannah Einbinder) as her assistant. Ava is fresh off of getting canceled on Twitter and is eager to get her career back on track, often to the detriment of her work and relationship with Deborah. By the end of Season 1, Ava and Deborah have grown pretty close, but there’s a big threat looming: An intoxicated and upset Ava spilled some dirty secrets about Deborah to a few other writers, and Ava and Deborah’s manager, Jimmy (Paul W. Downs), knows about it. It seems like Deborah will learn about it too in Hacks Season 2. The series — created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky — is all set up for a Season 2, and here’s what we know about it so far.

Hacks Season 2 Renewal

HBO Max

In June 2021, Hacks was renewed for a Season 2, even before Season 1 finished airing. When the Season 2 announcement was made, Smart made a statement promising lots more drama between the two main characters, comparing their dynamic to the infamous Hollywood feud between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. She said, “I am absolutely thrilled we are picked up for a second season and I told Hannah it’s ‘No more Miss Nice Guy; from now on it’s Bette and Joan. And guess who’s BETTE??!!’”

Hacks Season 2 Cast

The official cast for Season 2 of Hacks hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s probably safe to assume that Smart and Einbinder will return to star. In Season 1, the rest of the cast included series regular Carl Clemons-Hopkins and recurring guest stars Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter, and Rose Abdoo.

Hacks Season 2 Trailer

There’s no trailer yet for Hacks Season 2, but the HBO Max YouTube account is the first place to look as soon as one drops. Right now, HBO Max is posting lots of hilarious Hacks Season 1 clips so you can relive the laughs while you wait.

Hacks Season 2 Release Date

The Hacks Season 2 release date hasn’t been announced yet, but series creator Downs promised more true-to-life humor. He told The Wrap, “The show is going to never be too broad and never be too melodramatic. It’s going to be as true to life as we can make it.”

Hacks is streaming on HBO Max.