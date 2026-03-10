Harry Styles' New Song Draws Comparisons To This Taylor Swift Deep Cut

It may be well over a decade since Harry Styles dated Taylor Swift, and although they’ve both clearly moved on, they still share some undeniable musical chemistry. Case in point: one of Styles’ new releases is very reminiscent of an emotional song that Swift released two years ago. They’re so similar, that mashups of the two songs have quickly gone viral.

The track on Styles’ Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally is “Coming Up Roses,” the only song on which Styles is credited as the sole songwriter. The contemplative ballad sees Styles worrying about a relationship, which seems to be fine in the moment, but there may be obstacles just beneath the surface that aren’t being fully addressed.

But it’s the beat and production on “Coming Up Roses” that’s caught the attention of Swifties. As TikTok mashups highlight, its sound is very similar to Swift’s “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus,” even down to the syncopation both singers employ in their verses.

Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Swift song is a deep cut from her 31-track 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department. In it, the singer mourns a former partner who seems to easily move on from their relationship, while she is still stuck with the memories of what they could have been. The lyrics are rumored to be inspired by Swift’s ex-boyfriend Matty Healy.

The “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus” lyrics are not an exact parallel to “Coming Up Roses,” although both lovelorn ballads do reflect on complicated relationships that seem to have issues outside of the singer’s control. Either way, the two tracks will undoubtedly be linked by superfans forever now.

Fans of Styles and Swift’s former relationship tend to mine their discography for references to one another. The both have songs that are strongly believed to be inspired by one another — Styles’ “Two Ghosts” and Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” (among others).

The singers dated throughout 2012 before breaking up at the start of 2013. Now, Swift is engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, and Styles is dating Zoë Kravitz.