Twitter Is Divided Over Netflix's Harry & Meghan

The first installment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated Netflix documentary has arrived. On Dec. 8, the royal duo released three episodes of the six-part series, and Twitter seems to have mixed thoughts on it.

Throughout the three hour-long episodes, the royal couple delivered plenty of heartwarming moments. However, their time in the public eye hasn’t always been swell. In the docuseries, Meghan and Harry detailed the difficulties they faced when serving as acting royals in the family, which included issues with racism. The royal couple ultimately stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to California shortly after to raise their children, Archie and Lilibet.

This stance has stirred up a fair bit of speculation on social media, largely because the couple hasn’t been this open about their experience since their bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah. While some viewers appreciate Meghan and Harry giving the world a glimpse of their life, others are labeling them as “hypocrites” for candidly speaking about their interactions in the royal spotlight.

Below are some of the most interesting online reactions to the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan. Spoilers for Harry & Meghan Volume 1 follow.

Look, those OG dog filters on Snapchat had everyone in a chokehold— including Meghan. IYDK, the royal couple met after Harry saw a video of a friend and Meghan posing with this same filter. A few dates and one trip to Botswana later, and the rest was history.

Well, this is true. In the documentary, Harry revealed he and Meghan initially kept their relationship private to protect her safety.

Some viewers didn’t appreciate the royal couple speaking about their relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, it’s important to note that Meghan nor Harry spoke negatively about them, but rather alluded to past interactions. Specifically, Harry shared details about him and William’s upbringing, being thrusted into the spotlight at an early age, and how they both had to publicly mourn their mother’s death.

The royal couple began the documentary by watching a 2015 press interview in which Meghan was asked to pick between Prince William or Harry. At the time, she chose Harry, but that’s not what makes this moment hilarious. Well, sort of. This interview actually happened less than a year before she met Harry, so she technically chose her future husband.

This viewer’s words echo that of the last reaction about William and Kate.

OK, this scene definitely tops the list as the sweetest moment in the documentary. Harry gushed about his mom, Princess Diana, and how her and Meghan share the same amount of compassion, empathy, and confidence.

During the documentary, Harry recalled how he and William had to “wear two hats” when mourning their mother. According to him, one royal hat symbolized the grieving process, while the other was to stay poised and represent the royal family.

“Show no emotion, get out there and meet the people and shake their hands,” he said.

In the doc, some viewers felt Meghan mocked the first time she met the late Queen Elizabeth II. For context, Meghan revealed she wasn’t aware of etiquette rules when interacting with the royal family. Specifically, she didn’t know to curtsy when meeting the Queen, or that she probably shouldn’t dress in casual attire when having dinner with Kate Middleton. Like, at all.

In the first three episodes of the doc, Harry and Meghan included a few never-before-seen photos of their private life together. They also shared a precious moment of their son, Archie, admiring a portrait of Princess Diana in their home.

Harry & Meghan Volume 1 is streaming on Netflix. Volume 2 arrives on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.