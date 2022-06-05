The Royal Family Celebrated Lilibet's First Birthday With Heartfelt Messages

It’s certainly been a festive week for the royal family, who have been celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in London since the beginning of June. To add to the excitement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, also turned one on Saturday, June 4, and naturally, members of the royal family shared birthday wishes for the baby girl on social media. Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, and Prince William posted for Lilibet’s birthday with sweet messages.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration — which paid tribute to the monarch’s 70 years on the throne — officially kicked off on June 2 and ran throughout June 5. Of course, members of the royal family have been in attendance at the festivities, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were spotted at the Trooping The Colour parade on June 2 and the Service of Thanksgiving on June 3. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also brought their two children — Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana — along to the U.K. for the Queen’s four-day celebration. The visit marks Lilibet’s first-ever trip to the U.K., and she was even able to reportedly meet her great-grandmother the Queen for the first time amid the festivities. It was certainly a big weekend for the baby girl, since she also celebrated another milestone on June 4: Her first birthday.

Members of the royal family took to social media to pay tribute to Lilibet’s birthday on Saturday, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted, "Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!"

Queen Elizabeth also chimed in with birthday wishes for her great-grandchild, who was named in her honor. Posting from the royal family’s official Twitter account, Queen Elizabeth wrote, “Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!”

Prince Charles and Camilla also shared a sweet message on Twitter, writing, "Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!"

There were no pics of Lili included in the royal family’s birthday wishes, which totally makes sense since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are especially private about sharing photos of their baby girl. The couple have only released one photo of Lili since she was born, which was a 2021 family holiday card.

It definitely sounds like Lili’s first birthday was fit for royalty, and she was surrounded with tons of family for the big day.