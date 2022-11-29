Will & Kate Reportedly Won't See Meghan & Harry During Their U.S. Trip

Prince William and Kate Middleton are headed to the United States for a three-day trip in Boston. And although they’ll be in the same country (and even on the same coast) as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it doesn’t look like a family reunion is in the cards. Per reports, Will and Kate will not see Meghan and Harry on their U.S. trip in December.

According to a source, who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Will and Kate will be traveling to the United States for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which is taking place on Dec. 2. The couple will arrive on Nov. 30 and stay for three days. Although Meghan and Harry will reportedly be on the east coast by Dec. 6 (significantly cutting down the amount of jet lag a reunion would require), the couples reportedly have no plans to cross paths. One of Will and Kate’s aides told People, the duo will keep the Earthshot Prize as the focus of their trip and will not “be distracted by other things” — even family. So much for the holiday spirit of togetherness.

Rumors of tension among this group goes way back. In 2019, royal filmmaker Nick Bullen claimed to Fox that Will and Harry were feuding. "It’s actually that William and Harry have had a rift. All brothers fall out. All families fall out. Their fallout at the moment is becoming public,” he said at the time.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Then, in March 2021, the reported tension became part of the public record. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan recalled a disagreement with Kate in the days leading up to her wedding. “She made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings,” Meghan told Oprah.

Following that particular claim, things between the couples only got more strained. In June 2021, a source claimed that Will and Kate saw “no reason” to reconnect with the other couple. “They told friends that they could see no point in talking to Harry, since any discussion of substance would go straight back to Meghan to be leaked out via Oprah or some other tentacle of the Sussex network,” per a report from The Times (via The Sun). Hmm, does Meghan’s Archetypes podcast count as a tentacle?