The Reported Reason William & Kate See "No Reason" To Talk To Meghan & Harry Is Hypocritical

They say time heals all, but things don’t seem to be smoothing out between Prince Harry and the royal family. Tensions are still high, and a new report shed light on the current dynamic between William and Kate’s relationship with Meghan and Harry. Here’s why William and Kate reportedly see no reason to speak to Meghan and Harry.

The intel all stemmed from royal expert Robert Lacey, who just published a new version of his book titled Battle of the Brothers. True to its title, the book is all about the brothers’ riff and held some eye-opening revelations. For example, Lacey explained the reasoning behind the icy communication between the Cambridges and Sussexes.

"They told friends that they could see no point in talking to Harry, since any discussion of substance would go straight back to Meghan to be leaked out via Oprah [Winfrey] or some other tentacle of the Sussex network,” a report from The Times (via The Sun), explained.

The revelation comes after Gayle King revealed Harry and William had talked, but conversations hadn’t been productive. What did the palace have to say about all this? Not much. According to royal reporter Rebecca English, the palace had an “icy” response, to King’s remarks. “None of the households—the Queen, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge—will be giving a running commentary on private conversations,” a senior royal source said.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

William and Harry have had numerous chances to mend their broken relationship over the past year. When Prince Philip passed away in April 2021, both brothers attended the funeral, but they reportedly didn’t talk after the services. Harry will also be returning to the UK this summer for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s new statue.

During Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Harry, which aired on March 7, Harry shared more info about where he currently stands with his brother. "The relationship is 'space' at the moment," Harry said. "I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths." Apparently, different paths means no relationship at all.