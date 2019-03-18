Well, well, well. Isn't this quite the turn of events? The media has been working overtime analyzing the relationship between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, but it looks like they're actually doing just fine. Everyone has been so worried about the dynamic between the Duchesses of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex that no one has taken the time to pause and look at what's going on with their royal partners. According to a new report, Prince Harry and Prince William might actually be the ones who have drama between them. Are Prince Harry and Prince William feuding IRL? It's anyone's guess these days, but it sounds like the answer is a solid maybe. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the status of Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship but they declined to comment.

It seems like the moment Meghan and Harry got married, reports began circulating suggesting she and Kate were at odds. One particular story claimed Kate was upset with Meghan for the way she treated her staff, though, in that case, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace made a rare statement which said, "This never happened." When you sprinkle in the fact that Meghan's father and half-sister Thomas and Samantha Markle have gone out of their way to drag her in the press — and add a little dash of a new baby on board — you've got one hell of a recipe for a rocky royal start.

Now, royal filmmaker Nick Bullen, who has reportedly worked closely with Prince Charles, is saying that most of the drama is stemming from the royal brothers, not Meghan and Kate.

"It’s actually that William and Harry have had a rift," Bullen said. "All brothers fall out. All families fall out. Their fallout at the moment is becoming public." According to Bullen, he heard all of this from a "well-placed" source. He also says Prince Charles and the Queen are "working incredibly hard to try and make sure everybody reunites."

Regarding the mixup in reports, Bullen theorized: "[It's] a much sexier story to have two duchesses at war. 'Let’s have these two super glamorous women — one British, one American. One an actress, one sort of an English rose. Let’s put them against each other.'"

Michael Steele/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cosmopolitan referenced a recent video of the fab four hanging out with the Queen as proof that there's some tension within the group. In the footage, you can see that Kate and William seem to stand clear of Harry and Meghan. While I personally think it's impossible to read into footage of any formal royal event (because of all those royal rules!) fans still feel they can sense some tension here:

Originally, body-language expert Judi James told Cosmo it appears as if Meghan was "put in a corner." She also noted there was "no sign of Harry and William's usual banter or chat." Truthfully, this is my third or fourth time watching the video and the whole thing makes me feel awkward AF!

Hopefully, this new report is another example of exaggerated rumors and any real tension within the group dissolves peacefully!