The Barbie discourse continues. Ever since the film was recognized (and simultaneously snubbed) by the Oscars earlier in January, it’s been a hot topic on social media. It seems the criticism towards the Academy Awards has overshadowed Barbie’s eight nominations, including Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera’s best supporting actor nods. But now, Eva Mendes — Gosling’s wife and Ken’s number one supporter — has entered the chat to honor and defend her husband’s nomination.

On Jan. 24, Mendes shared a celebratory tribute to Gosling on Instagram. “So proud of my man,” she began the post, which features screenshots from several publications that doubted his ability to play Ken. “So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it.”

Mendes went on to recall the “#NotMyKen” backlash that first followed Barbie in May 2023. That month, the film’s official trailer was released, and it served all the pink campiness many fans wanted. However, some fans weren’t fond of Gosling residing in the Mojo Dojo Casa House, and turned their criticism into the trending hashtag as a result. Gosling addressed the hate train to GQ later that month, and his response was rather iconic.

“I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with,” he said at the time. “It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this? Everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. Barbie never f*cked with Ken. That’s the point.”

Mendes — who’s been married to Gosling since 2011 — knew her husband’s role was Kenenough to be legendary, and she highlighted that stance in her Instagram post. “Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie.”

America Ferrera, who played as the Oscar-nominated Gloria in Barbie, couldn’t agree more with Mendes. In the post’s comment section, Ferrera complimented Gosling’s version of Ken as “brilliant.”

“[He] pulled off a triple somersault performance! We’re so lucky it was him and I’m so grateful for the way he showed up with his super stardom, and continues to show up to support all the women in this process!! He is a class act and insanely deserving and talented,” she wrote.

Mendes’ sweet post came one day after Gosling released a statement about his co-star, Margot Robbie, and director Greta Gerwig being snubbed in the Oscars’ major categories. And while that failed recognition is still swarming social media, one thing’s for certain: Despite the hearsay, Gosling was meant to play Ken.