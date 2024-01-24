What a polarizing time to be Barbie. The iconic doll has seen it all this month, from being praised (and awkwardly dissed) at award shows to being snubbed by the Oscars. On Jan. 23, Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig weren’t recognized in the Academy Awards’ two key categories: Best Actress and Best Director. However, Ryan Gosling — everyone’s favorite Ken — and America Ferrera received Best Supporting nods for their parts in the blockbuster. The oddball snub left many fans stunned, including Gosling.

Hours after the nominations were revealed, Gosling released a statement that took aim at the Academy failing to recognize Robbie and Gerwig. “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” he began the note. “I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

His words echoed the passionate social media discussions around how Barbie’s eight Oscar nominations were handed out. Many fans found it ironic that Gerwig, one of the visionaries behind the film, and Robbie (who’s quite literally Barbie) weren’t present in the major categories. The only nod Gerwig received was for Best Adapted Screenplay alongside her husband, Noah Baumbach. And technically, Robbie would receive an award if Barbie wins Best Picture for her role as a producer — but her acting went totally unrecognized.

Meanwhile, others noted that though the outrage behind the snub was valid, it was drowning out the opportunity for Gosling and Ferrera to celebrate their own well-deserved noms. Most notably Ferrera, as this is her first Oscar nomination. Similar to Gosling, Ferrera — who starred as a Mattel employee named Gloria — also shared her thoughts about her Best Supporting nod and noted her co-star’s snubs was “disappointing.”

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for Gosling, he shared the same sentiment in his statement. “To say that I’m disappointed that [Gerwig and Robbie] are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees,” he said.

He ended the note by commending Ferrera for her nomination and “the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making” Barbie a successful film. That same day, Ferrera shared Gosling’s statement to her Instagram Story, writing: “Oh Ryan. Just so well said.”

The dolls of Barbieland have spoken.