Mood: Stressed
The Oscars Snubbed Margot Robbie, Zac Efron, & Lots Of Other Faves
Let’s talk about it.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images/John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The category is: critically acclaimed snubs. On Jan. 23, nominees for the 96th Academy Awards were announced. And as with every year, the list earned a lot of cheers, but even more profound frustration from social media. While it included some well-deserved nods to Oppenheimer — long live the Cillian Murphy renaissance — and Barbie, it fell short in other areas.
Viewers watching their favorite films being robbed of appreciation is an unsavory reality of awards season. And below, these six most notable snubs for the 2024 Oscars prove that.