There are notoriously private couples and then there’s Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, a couple so private that there are fewer photos of them on the internet than there are seasons of Desperate Housewives. The couple, who started dating over a decade ago, share two children and almost no details about their love life with the public, aside from the occasional anecdote about sharing Ken-emblazoned undies. That all changed on Tuesday, Nov. 15, when Mendes posted a photo of her “de Gosling” tattoo that dropped a major clue about the couple’s relationship status. Based on the post, fans think that Mendes and Gosling might be married. Elite Daily reached out to Mendes’ rep for comment on the actor’s marital status, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Mendes’ ink, shared via Instagram, isn’t exactly fresh. You can see the words “de Gosling” written in a tasteful Garamond font on her wrist peeking out from her shirtsleeves as far back as 2020. However, there are a couple of signs that point to this post being a wedding announcement of sorts. First, there’s the meaning of “de Gosling,” which roughly translates to “Mrs. Gosling” in Spanish. Then, there’s the way the Hitch actor posed for the photo. The way Mendes positioned her tattoo front and center is dripping with subtext. At least, that’s what the actor’s followers and various netizens seem to think.

“Did you guys marry? You look stunning,” one heart emoji-laden comment on Mendes’ post read. “Are they married?” asked another, while a third simply stated, “what a wife.” Alarmingly, one or two commenters seemed to think the post was a clue about a different type of relationship status update. “Stay strong, momma. Move on,” wrote one Instagram user. Could the post be a sign of a breakup rather than wedding bells?

Given that Mendes and Gosling keep the details of their romance on the DL, it seems a bit out of character for the actor to share a post like this announcing a trip to Splitsville, USA. However, the final verdict on whether or not the couple is spending their days in marital bliss isn’t likely to come from a social network. In fact, you may have to wait for some brave entertainment correspondent to accost Gosling on the Barbie movie red carpet before anyone really knows for sure.