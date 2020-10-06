Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are notoriously private when it comes to their relationship, but one half of the famous couple didn't hold back defending her husband. Eva Mendes' quote about being home with "her man" is pretty perfect. It all went down — where else? — on Instagram in the comments section of an old photo Mendes posted on Oct. 4. Underneath a black-and-white image of her running joyfully on the beach, she wrote:

Went for a run on the beach this morning🖤

No I didn’t.

This picture was taken at least 15 years ago.

Haven’t seen a beach this year.

Haven’t been on a run this year. 🖤

Obvi, Mendes was likely referring to the fact that the world is in the midst of a life-threatening pandemic, and most people who are taking it seriously have not really been hitting the beach like they normally would have.

But one fan saw the caption as an opportunity to shade Gosling. "You need to tell Ryan to get you out more," they wrote.

And here's where things get good. Mendes responded to the hater by saying, "no thank you, I'm good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world."

COVID-19 aside, part of the reason why Mendes prefers being home with her man might be that they're a decidedly low-key couple. The couple rarely talks about each other publicly and have only made two red carpet appearances together since meeting in 2011.

Even on Instagram, Mendes never posts her children and rarely ever posts anything featuring Gosling. When a follower commented on one of her posts from April asking why she keeps her "immediate family" off of her grid, Mendes responded with this explanation, per Elle:

Hi! I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent. As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, To stay private. ❤️

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Happy they're doing what works for them!