Eva Mendes' Quotes About Ryan Gosling In 'Women's Health' Show How Much He Changed Her Life

For the past eight years, one of Hollywood's most private couples is the one I've wanted to hear the most about! According to Women's Health, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have two baby girls, Esmeralda and Amada, but that's essentially all we know about them. They've only ever been photographed twice on the red carpet and both times were for movies they worked on together. Since then, they've kept their relationship incredibly low-key, minus the occasional shoutout, but Eva Mendes' quotes about Ryan Gosling in Women's Health just gave fans an slightly more inside look at their relationship.

Mendes told the publication that before she met Gosling, she never pictured herself as a mother. "It was the furthest thing from my mind," she said. When asked what changed, Mendes sweetly replied, "Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then, it made sense for me to have…not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him." And no, I'm not crying. I just got some dust in my eye.

In her cover interview, Mendes also opened up about how she felt when Gosling said he couldn't have won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his role in La La Land without his "lady." He then dedicated the award to the memory of her brother who passed away from cancer. "It was like a dream," Mendes said when she heard her partner's speech. "But really, what I heard was that he said my brother’s name. It was the most beautiful gesture, and I had no idea Ryan was going to say it."

Shortly after Gosling's acceptance speech, Mendes low-key referenced how she felt about it on Instagram when she posted a picture of Janelle Monae's red carpet look. In the caption, she wrote, "Obviously this wasn't my favorite moment of the night.... But it was definitely my favorite style moment of the night." Until the May 2019 cover interview for Women's Health, Mendes had avoided talking about her relationship with Gosling and their children, for the most part.

In September 2014, Mendes did open up about her private pregnancy with their first daughter, Esmeralda, and shined some light on why they've tried to keep their lives as private as possible. "Whether we like it or not, privacy is going to be very difficult for Esmeralda," she said in an interview with Violet Grey. "I think it’s unfair, but that's our reality. So, Ryan and I decided early on to give her as much privacy as we could. And my pregnancy was the first opportunity to give her that." So, while they've always been pretty low-key about their relationship, having their first daughter really had on impact on their need for privacy too.

Wanting to know every aspect of your favorite celebrity couples' lives is understandable (I know I do), but it's also understandable for celebs to want to keep some parts of their lives private. Mendes and Gosling certainly have, and as much as I want to see adorable family photos and hear romantic shoutouts more often, I'm happy for them and the life they've created together.