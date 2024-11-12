Disney+ Drops First Looks At The Bear & Percy Jackson's New Seasons

With 2024 coming to a close, Disney+ is shining a light on everything TV lovers have to look forward to next year. On Nov. 12, the streamer released a jam-packed trailer showing off brand-new footage for a handful of highly-anticipated new and returning series. That included a first look at Season 4 of The Bear, and a glimpse into Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The Disney+ 2025 trailer features 12 shows that fans have either been anxiously awaiting to premiere or return for new seasons in 2025. One of the standouts is a first look at Season 2 of Percy Jackson, showing Percy riding into battle. The clip comes a couple days after the announcement Andra Day is joining the show as the goddess Athena. An exact release date for Season 2 hasn’t been revealed yet.

The video also shows a few brief scenes from The Bear Season 4. The most interesting is a chat between Sydney and Carmy’s mother, who haven’t met on the series yet. “Sometimes your work family is closer to you than your family-family,” Carmy’s mom says, obviously alluding to her estranged son. The new season also doesn’t have a release date yet, but is confirmed to arrive in 2025.

Other returning series that get some fresh looks include Season 2 of the Star Wars spinoff Andor, and the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The trailer also teases a bunch of star-studded new shows that will premiere next year, like Glen Powell’s upcoming sports comedy Chad Powers. In it, Powell plays a former football star who goes undercover with prosthetics to get back in the game. There’s also the presidential drama Paradise starring Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden, Good American Family starring Ellen Pompeo, and the next addition to the Marvel universe in Ironheart starring Dominique Thorne.

All of these exciting series and more will be available to stream in a manner of months on Disney+.

