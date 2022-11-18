Ellen Pompeo's Grey's Anatomy Goodbye IG Hints Mer Isn't Gone For Good

The question of Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey’s Anatomy has been looming over the series for a while now, with fans stressing about whether or not the actor will continue to headline the iconic series as Meredith Grey. Pompeo herself recently spoke up about her exit from Grey’s and gave fans some answers... sort of. In her Instagram about stepping back from Grey’s Anatomy, Pompeo also hinted she’ll be back as Meredith at some point.

In the Grey’s Season 19 fall finale, Meredith officially resigned from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in preparation for her cross-country move to Boston with her family. That episode marked the sixth of the eight Grey’s episodes Pompeo is signed on to appear in for Season 19, so Pompeo is set to be in two more episodes in the second half of the season. But before those episodes air, Pompeo took to Instagram on Nov. 17 and issued a big goodbye to Grey’s.

Pompeo posted a photo of herself in front of a neon sign that reads “All you need is love.” She wrote in her caption:

I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons! Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE 🙏🏼❤️

Pompeo specifically thanked “the best fans in the world” for supporting her through 19 seasons of the series. She also hinted at a return, saying she’d “definitely be back to visit.” Since she posted this IG ahead of her final two Season 19 episodes, it’s unclear if Pompeo is referring to being back on the show this season or returning in future seasons down the road. Either way, it’s comforting to know fans don’t have to fully say goodbye for good, since Pompeo promised she’ll be back on the show at some point.

If fans want to follow Pompeo to her next project, they can check her out in an upcoming Hulu limited series, which she’s both starring in and executive producing. Pompeo will also remain a narrator and executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy. So, there will always be a little bit of Meredith on the show, no matter if and when she comes back to visit.