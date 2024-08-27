It’s pretty easy to see why someone might compare Glen Powell and Ryan Gosling. As two of the most charismatic actors of the moment, they’ve both been credited with reviving the box office after starring in multiple high-grossing blockbusters recently. Plus, releasing very similarly titled movies at the same time doesn’t help quell comparisons (who was Hit Man and who was The Fall Guy again?). But if you try to pit these two against each other, they won’t take the bait. Powell proved that point on Aug. 27, after a movie producer made a shady remark about how the two actors compare in terms of “appeal.”

On Aug. 26, TheWrap published a piece on Powell’s star power that included a quote from an anonymous Hollywood producer. “Glen Powell is most definitely an up-and-coming movie star in the sense that audiences now go to movies to see him,” the producer said. “Unlike an actor like Ryan Gosling whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences, Glen appeals to both females and males.”

The controversial remark quickly went viral on social media, prompting Powell to shut down the comparisons with a cheeky post. “Gosling is a legend. I’m just Glen,” the actor shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. Of course, the quip is a nod to Gosling’s breakout musical number from Barbie, “I’m Just Ken.”

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Clearly, there’s more than enough room for two powerhouse leading men in the movies, and both Powell and Gosling have earned their standings. They’ve succeeded in bringing back the big-budget rom-com with Anyone But You and Barbie, respectively, and combined high-octane action with swoon-worthy charm in Twisters and The Fall Guy.

But despite all their similarities, Powell and Gosling have never worked together on a project. So, maybe a silver lining can come from this distasteful comment. Glen, Ryan, care to work it out on the remix and combine your mass appeal for a megahit movie?