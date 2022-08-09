Demi Lovato has a pretty packed schedule, recording a new album and planning a tour, and yet the singer is still making time for romance. Nearly two years after her messy breakup with actor Max Ehrich, Lovato is reportedly dating a musician, though his identity is still a mystery.

"It's a really happy and healthy relationship," a source close to Lovato told People on Aug. 8. "He's a super great guy." The source didn’t reveal who Lovato was dating, but after her rocky split with Ehrich, I don’t blame the singer for wanting to keep this one on the DL.

ICYMI, Lovato and Ehrich got engaged on July 23, 2020, just four months after they began dating. They called it off two months later in September. Their relationship may have been short-lived, but it had enough drama to last a lifetime. ICYMI, after Lovato made a joke about their relationship at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards in November, Ehrich took to Instagram to accuse her of “exploiting [their] breakup for clout.” This is the same guy who was still tweeting about Lovato just a month ago... so, yeah.

There was a silver lining to the heartbreak. According to Lovato, this split helped her find her most authentic self. In an August 2021 interview with The 19th, Lovato talked about how that breakup helped her come out as non-binary. “When I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self,” she told the publication at their virtual summit. “I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great, but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn't think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé.”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lovato came out as non-binary on her 4D with Demi Lovato podcast in May 2021. “Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary,” she shared in the episode’s intro. “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

Lovato continued to reflect, and in August 2022, she began using she/her pronouns in addition to they/them. “I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again,” Lovato told the Spout podcast in an Aug. 1 interview while promoting her upcoming album, Holy Fvck.

Wishing Lovato and her new beau all the best!