It’s been a minute since fans have had a chance to see Camila Cabello on tour. The 26-year-old singer was scheduled to go on the road in 2020 to promote her Romance studio album, but plans were canceled due to the pandemic. Prior to that, fans were able to see Cabello on stage opening for Taylor Swift on the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

Five years later, Swift’s sixth studio album is making a bit of a comeback — fans think it’s likely to be her next re-release, and plenty of Easter eggs have pointed to that theory. As a member of Swift’s bestie squad, Cabello is excited for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) as well, but it’s actually not her No. 1 favorite record from the fellow pop icon.

The “Havana” singer tells Elite Daily that she’s a Red girlie at heart. That album originally came out in 2012, and the L’Oréal brand ambassador recalls that was a “good time” for her. As for her current vibe, Cabello isn’t ready to name one album in particular. “I don’t even know what era I’m in now, to be honest,” she says. You could say she’s just in her Eras era.

Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When asked what song Cabello is most excited to hear off the highly-anticipated Reputation re-record, she tells Elite Daily it’s “Delicate.” “I know it’s basic because it was a single, but that’s my favorite song off Reputation,” she says. Cabello also shares that she’s looking forward to Swift’s versions of “Don’t Blame Me” and “Dress” — two of her other favorite tracks.

When it comes to her own new music plans for 2024, the singer says, “I’m not going to say much because I do want it all to be a surprise, but it’s going to be a fun year.”

While she’s keeping tight-lipped on the specifics, Cabello says she’s manifesting “more experiences” next year. “I am definitely an experience junkie, and I love to just have stories to tell.” Hopefully, some of those experiences include new songs or a tour that gives fans a chance to see Cabello sing tracks like “My Oh My” and “Bam Bam” IRL. Don’t blame me for wanting more.