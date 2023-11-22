It’s going to be a rough New Year’s Day for Swifties. For the past five years, Taylor Swift fans were free to stream her Reputation Tour concert film on Netflix, but the streamer is removing the movie soon. Once 2023 comes to an end, Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour will leave Netflix. However, despite some online rumors, her other doc Miss Americana is not going anywhere.

Netflix released its full slate of new additions and departing content for December 2023, and one title definitely stood out among the shows and movies that would be taken off the streamer. Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour will be removed from Netflix on Dec. 30, almost exactly five years after it premiered on Netflix back in 2018.

No reason was given for the concert doc’s removal, although the timing is suspect. Some reports are theorizing Netflix had licensed the movie with a five-year deal, which would explain why it’s being removed one day before its five-year anniversary. Swifties are also curious if the move has some connection to Reputation (Taylor’s Version), which Swift is heavily rumored to formally announce very soon.

However, the Reputation Tour movie’s removal won’t be as bad as some Swifties online are worrying. After that announcement, rumors began swirling that Netflix was also planning to do away with Swift’s 2020 documentary Miss Americana. Thankfully, that isn’t the case. Miss Americana is not mentioned at all on Netflix’s list of shake-ups for December 2023, so there’s no reason to believe it’s going anywhere anytime soon.

Netflix

The Reputation Tour disappearance comes in the middle of Swift’s first tour since then, her international Eras Tour. Swift spent all of 2023 touring North, Central, and South America. After a two-month hiatus at the start of the new year, Swift will tour the eastern hemisphere for the bulk of 2024, before returning to North America for her last few dates in the U.S. and Canada in the fall.

Although Swifties won’t be able to re-experience the Reputation Tour on Netflix in 2024, it does seem likely that Reputation stans will be eating in the new year. Fans believe she’s been dropping lots of hints that Reputation will be her next re-recorded album.