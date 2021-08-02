Fans have learned a lot about BTS just by following them on social media. The group regularly updates their shared Twitter, YouTube, and Weverse accounts to let ARMYs know what they’re up to during their time off. BTS only got more active online after their 2020 tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. One thing the guys have revealed about themselves through their posts is they’ve picked up new hobbies while in quarantine. V’s show off his creative side, while Suga’s are all about expanding his skill set. Meanwhile, BTS’ RM’s hobbies are as chill as his personality.

Since BTS is always so busy, it makes sense RM loves winding down with hobbies like reading and bike riding. When a fan asked the star what he was doing during the group’s extended vacation in August 2019, RM said, “I’m Namjooning.” Ever since then, fans have used the term to describe them doing quieter activities just like him. RM actually explained “Namjooning” during a December 2020 AskAnythingChat. “The act of living as Kim Namjoon. This includes taking walks through parks, admiring nature, hanging out with crabs, and having fun with friends,” he said.

RM works so hard as a member of BTS, so he definitely deserves some quiet time to himself. Check out BTS’ RM’s hobbies below.

01 Bike Riding RM is the only BTS member who doesn’t have his license, so to get around, he bikes quite a bit. He’s posted so many pictures of his travels online. In March 2019, he shared selfies of a bike riding trip he took with Jimin along the Han River. During the group’s vacation that summer, RM flew to Vienna and didn’t miss the chance to bike in new territory. He enjoys the hobby so much he released a song called “bicycle” in June 2021 to explain why it’s his favorite pastime. “For me, riding a bike always gives me a thrill/makes my heart flutter,” he revealed in a letter to ARMYs, according to a fan translation. “I always wanted to move the blurry scenery that I couldn’t quite capture while riding a bicycle into a song.”

02 Visiting Museums RM also likes to clear his head by visiting museums. It’s hard to keep track of which art galleries he’s gone to already because he’s visited so many, including the Bonte Museum in Korea, the Albertina Museum in Austria, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. RM’s love for art likely helped inspire the group’s 2020 Connect BTS project, which spotlighted various artists around the world.

03 Songwriting As of July 15, 2021, RM has 176 songwriting credits to his name, making him the second most-credited artist in the Korea Music Copyright Association. After the news came out, ARMYs trended #RM175KOMCA to celebrate the historic achievement. Fans know RM works extremely hard to produce the best music possible, and they appreciate it so much. He often shares his songwriting process with fans on VLIVE, where they also see glimpses of his music room called the “Rkive.”

04 Reading Whenever he can, RM likes to bury himself in a good book. Afterward, he recommends fans his favorite reads on social media so they can enjoy them, too. He’s picked up everything from Walden by Henry David Thoreau and 1984 by George Orwell to Me Before You by Jojo Moyes and Please Look After Mother by Kyung-sook Shin. Fun fact: He’s used some of the books he’s read as inspiration for BTS’ music. Check out some of RM’s book recommendations in the Twitter thread above.

05 Walking RM’s hobbies also include walking around and exploring. He never misses an opportunity to stop and take in his surroundings. As you can tell from the picture above, RM even has walking shoes with his name written on them. Some of the places he’s visited have become pretty famous, like the Gyeongchun Line Forest Road, which the Korea Tourism Organization made into a tourist attraction after his visit.

RM’s hobbies all seem so relaxing!