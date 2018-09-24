28 BTS Lyrics For Instagram Captions, Since Your Followers Don't Give You Fake Love

Any boy band enthusiast will tell you that when a set of talented musicians gets together and forms a group, it's magical. K-pop group BTS has it all: the moves, the swag, the talent, and the heart-stopping lyrics that make you swoon from the minute you hit play. While you’ll never forget *NSYNC or the Backstreet Boys, you’re definitely an ARMY now, and play “Life Goes On,” “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and all the other songs with the best BTS lyrics on repeat.

You really have no choice but to stan the seven members who have completely stolen your heart since they debuted back in 2013. They’ve added the most colorful merchandise to your wardrobe, and been the soundtrack for your Hot Girl Summer adventures. Not to mention, the septet has performed at top award shows like the Grammys, MTV Video Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards. Their single “Butter” topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and a brand new comeback has been on the forefront of fans’ minds for months now.

Long story short: BTS knows how to truly connect with ARMYs, and always gives fans a reason to be excited. You can show your undying love and support for Suga, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook by streaming the bands’ #fire albums, tuning into their music video releases, and also putting BTS lyrics quotes in your Instagram bio or captions. These BTS captions and quotes will surely prove that you’re an ARMY, and attract other BTS fans to your feed.

“Life is sweet as honey. Yeah, this beat cha-ching like money.” — BTS, “Dynamite” "You can’t stop me lovin’ myself."— Jungkook, RM and Jimin, "IDOL" “It tingles, that summer day's air.” — BTS, “Inner Child” "I don’t have money, but I wanna relax." — J-Hope, "Go Go" "Just go instead of worrying." — BTS, "Go Go" "All the underdogs in the world, a day may come when we lose, but it is not today. Today we fight." — RM, "Not Today" "Would you believe me if I said that I was scared of everything too?" — V and Jimin, "Magic Shop" "Guess I'm only human after all." — RM, “Life Goes On” "We must believe only in ourselves." — Jimin and Jin, "Love Maze" "Live just like we're golden." — Jungkook and V, “Permission to Dance” "Can’t afford to be confused." — J-Hope and Suga, "IDOL" "I want to listen to your melody." — RM, "Magic Shop" "Feels like I’m walking across the sky." — Jimin and Jungkook, "Best of Me" "No matter what others say, don’t listen." — Jimin and Jin, "Love Maze" "Every time I see you, my heart gets dangerous." — V, Jimin, Jin and Jungkook, "Dimple" "Come here, I’m your paradise." — Jin and V, "Pied Piper" "I worked all night, every day, while you were playing in the club." — V, "Dope" "Close your eyes for a moment. Hold my hand. To the future, let's run away." — V and Jungkook, “Life Goes On” "Smooth like butter, like a criminal undercover." — Jungkook, “Butter” "Baby, just don’t give a d*mn." — Jimin and Jin, "Love Maze" "It's the thought of being young." — Jungkook and RM, “Permission to Dance” "I wish love was perfect as love itself." — Jimin and Jin, "Fake Love" "There are hundreds of mes inside of me. I’m facing a new me again today. It’s all me anyway." — Jungkook, "IDOL" “Get me outta my blues, and now I'm feelin' brand new.” — BTS, “Fly To My Room” “Do your thang, do your thang with me now.” — BTS, “Black Swan” "We'll keep going, and stay up until we see the sunrise." — V, Jungkook, and Jimin, “Permission to Dance” "Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap." — Jungkook, Jimin, and V, “Butter” "Watch me bring the fire and set the night alight." — Jungkook, “Dynamite”