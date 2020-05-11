Jimin’s Tattoo Count Is Growing

It’s official: Almost every member of BTS has tattoos. Out of them all, Jungkook has the most with nearly 30 pieces of ink. While the rest of the guys have only recently debuted their first-ever tattoos on Instagram, Jimin has been gradually growing his collection for years. So, how many tattoos does he have? Let’s try and break it down.

Unlike the other members, Jimin has kept his tattoos pretty private. He hasn’t posted photos of them on social media and hasn’t talked about them publicly either. In fact, the only reason fans even know they exist is by catching glimpses of them in BTS’ YouTube videos, livestreams, and live performances. They were definitely hard to spot since most of his tattoos are small and in places that can be easily covered up, like his wrist, elbow, and torso. So far, fans have theorized that Jimin has at least six tattoos, but it could be more and they just haven’t caught them yet.

In case you’ve missed any of them on account of obsessing over Jimin memes, I’ve compiled a list of tattoos ARMY think they’ve seen on Jimin through the years. Be prepared to be amazed because his tattoos are all so dang cool.

1. "Nevermind"

Jimin's "Nevermind" tattoo was, at one point, one of the greatest mysteries in the BTS fandom. When Jimin first debuted the ink at BTS' MAMAs stage with Block B in December 2014, fans knew it was fake and just part of the performance concept since the tattoo disappeared from Jimin's torso after the performance.

However, fans noticed the tattoo again during BTS' MGA performance in November 2018. While fans went back and forth debating about whether or not the tattoo was real this time (with many fans insisting it must be fake and for another concept), over time, they came to accept it was real because of its longevity. They would spot it again whenever Jimin lifted up his shirt during his "Serendipity" performances throughout BTS' 2019 Love Yourself tour.

There's no telling exactly why Jimin decided to get the once-fake design tattooed on his torso for real, but it's safe to assume the design came to mean a lot to him.

2. "13"

Fans first spotted Jimin's "13" tattoo when BTS did their annual VLIVE comeback special just hours ahead of dropping their album Map of the Soul: 7 on Feb. 21, 2020. At one point during the livestream, Jimin lifted up his arms and revealed his "13" tat on his wrist. Fans saw it again during BTS' M Countdown performance on Feb. 27, 2021, and during Jimin's March 30 VLIVE that following month.

VLIVE

Jimin's favorite number is 13, BTS' debut day was on June 13, 2013, and Jimin's birthday is on Oct. 13, so it's possible the number could represent all three.

3 & 4. "Forever Young" Elbow Tats

At the end of BTS' M Countdown performance on Feb. 27, 2020, fans saw what appeared to be two bandages on Jimin's elbows. Fans' first thought was that Jimin got new tattoos, with one on each arm. Their suspicions were confirmed during a June livestream when they realized Jimin had gotten “Young” and Forever” inked on his elbows. They seemed like a reference to one of his favorite BTS tracks of the same same. What makes the tats even more special is that they appear to be in the same font as his "Nevermind" tattoo.

5. Crescent Moon

Jimin debuted his fifth tattoo — a crescent moon on his neck — at BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul on March 10.

6. “7”

After RM debuted a “7” tattoo on his Instagram Story on June 10, Jin, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook revealed they got the ink as well. During BTS’ June 14 FESTA dinner video, Suga teased he would get the tattoo at some point. As for Jimin, it’s possible he already got inked but just hasn’t publicly shared it yet. How? Well, on June 12, photos went viral of Jimin outside of Mnet Studios, and if you zoomed in, it looked as if he had a “7” tattooed on his finger. According to Koreaboo, fans saw the “7” on Jimin’s finger again during the group’s June 16 performance on M Countdown.

As far as fans know, Jimin has six tattoos. Each one is so unique, and while Jimin hasn’t confirmed his “7” tattoo, it’s clear BTS is well on their way to all having matching tattoos!