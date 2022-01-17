BTS Surprised ARMYs With A Reunion On IG That Has Fans Pumped For 2022

BTS must be the hardest working group currently on a break. Between their artist-made merch collection dropping weekly in January and the release of the new webtoon 7Fates: Chakho, the members of BTS have plenty for ARMY to enjoy while they take a much-needed vacay. Despite their current hiatus, some of the members surprised fans by getting together recently, and BTS’ 2022 Instagram reunion has fans pumped for even more to come.

BTS members RM, Jin, Jungkook, and J-Hope all posted on their Instagram Stories the same plate of bungeo-ppan, which are fish-shaped pastries, on Monday, Jan. 17, hinting that the crew was finally getting back together. After their time in the U.S., making appearances on shows like The Late Late Show With James Corden and performing at their Permission to Dance on Stage concerts in LA, the members of BTS went their separate ways to kick off 2022 with some much-deserved rest and relaxation. They even returned to South Korea on different days in December, with some of them deciding to extend their trip overseas for a bit.

Now that the group has spent some time doing their own thing back home, it seems they’re ready to get back together. While it’s unclear if the group has reunited to work on new music, what is clear is that the Bangtan Boys are excited to see one another. In their chaotic Instagram Stories of the bungeo-ppan, the boys show off their delicious snack in different ways, even referencing different BTS songs while doing it. In RM’s post, he uses a fire filter on the pastries and sings to the tune of BTS’ song “Fire,” while Jungkook sings Jin’s song “Super Tuna” in the back of both of their posts.

Jin actually posted a photo of the bungeo-ppan plate to his feed, deeming it truly Insta-worthy, and fans agree. The reunion caused ARMY to flood Twitter with excited tweets about the boys all together again and what that could mean for 2022. The band announced back in early December 2021 that they planned to bring their Permission to Dance on Stage concert to Seoul in March 2022, so it could be that they’re starting to get together for rehearsals. In their New Year’s video to the fans, some members even talked about releasing new music and seeing more ARMY later in the year and fans had hoped this reunion was just the start of that.

Suga, V, and Jimin did not post the same foodie pic to their Instagram Stories, which could mean this was just a mini reunion with half of BTS. However, Suga did post on his Instagram Story about a new song for the 7Fates: Chakho official soundtrack that he produced and Jungkook sang on. The song will be released on Feb. 4, so fans at least have that to look forward to as far as new music goes.

For many ARMY, the surprise Instagram reunion was just the best way to kickstart the new week and it felt good seeing the members of BTS all laughing together again.

Other fans felt like the BTS reunion was just “pure chaos,” and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Whether this was just a reunion of friends who haven’t seen each other in awhile or the start of new music for 2022, having BTS together again feels like things are on the up and up and ARMYs are as happy as can be.