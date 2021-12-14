Get excited, ARMY! On Sunday, Dec. 12, HYBE Labels dropped the first teaser trailer for BTS’ upcoming webtoon, 7 Fates: CHAKHO, starring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The 15-second clip shows the members reaching toward a ball of light while a dramatic instrumental song plays in the background. Fans instantly went into a frenzy after watching the video, wondering what it could mean. Since BTS’ webtoon will be here in a matter of weeks, here’s everything you need to know about 7 Fates: CHAKHO, including the plot, release date, and more.

HYBE first announced 7 Fates: CHAKHO during a Nov. 3 corporate briefing. At the time, the company announced it had partnered with Webtoon and Wattpad to bring fans new and original stories through a series of webcomics and web novels featuring HYBE’s artists, such as BTS, TXT, and Enhypen. They said the first project, 7 Fates: CHAKHO, would star BTS and will release in January 2022.

Fans couldn’t wait to read it, especially because BTS’ first webtoon, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.0: Save Me, which dropped in January 2019, was so captivating. The story followed seven characters inspired by BTS and took place within the group’s fictional universe, aka the “Bangtan Universe,” which fans have seen throughout their music videos.

If you’re wondering what BTS’ second webtoon will be about, check out all the details here.

What is BTS’ 7 Fates: CHAKHO webtoon about?

BTS’ upcoming webtoon is described as an “urban fantasy story” that was inspired by the tiger hunters (or “chakhogapsa”) of the Joseon Dynasty in Korea. It will reportedly follow seven young men bound by fate, who also have to work together to unlock their destiny.

YOUTUBE

When will BTS’ 7 Fates: CHAKHO webtoon drop?

According to Deadline, BTS’ 7 Fates: CHAKHO webtoon is set to release on Friday, Jan. 14. The project will be followed by Enhypen’s Dark Moon on Jan. 15, and TXT’s The Star Seekers on Jan. 16.

Is there a trailer for BTS’ 7 Fates: CHAKHO webtoon?

Yes! HYBE shared the first teaser trailer for BTS’ 7 Fates: CHAKHO webtoon on Sunday, Dec. 12. The 15-second clip shows the seven members reaching for a ball of light. At one point, Jin is able to touch it with his finger, and RM and Jungkook hold it in the palm of their hands. The last shot shows Jimin turning around and looking directly at the camera. “7 Fates with BTS,” text reads at the end.

2022 can’t come soon enough for ARMY!